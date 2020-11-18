Precision Viticulture Market Size Worth $2.55 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 9.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global precision viticulture market size is expected to reach USD 2.55 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing focus of farmers on ensuring farm productivity coupled with the rising need to monitor grape quality is the key factor driving the adoption of advanced technology solutions at vineyards. Moreover, the demand for high-quality grapes from vine manufacturing companies is further encouraging vineyard owners to adopt precision viticulture technologies at vineyards.

Key suggestions from the report:

The hardware segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the increasing use of technologies such as Global Positioning System (GPS), environmental sensors, drones, and remote sensing for capturing high-resolution spatial data

The cloud-based software segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Elimination of infrastructure cost is the key factor driving the growth of the segment

Guidance systems held the largest revenue share of 29.4% in 2019 owing to greater use of GPS systems for capturing and recording highly analytical spatial data

Europe accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019, followed by the Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa . The presence of large vineyards and increased adoption of precision viticulture technologies among growers in the region are the primary factors supporting high regional market share

Some of the prominent players in the market include Deere & Company, Trimble, Topcon, Teejet Technologies, and Aha Viticulture

Precision viticulture also includes the use of services including system integration and consulting, farm operation services, supply chain management services, and climate information services, for grape cultivation. These services are provided to the vineyard owner for assisting in the proper implementation and integration of precision technologies in vineyard practices. Moreover, the companies also offer data and analytics services that provide an in-depth analysis of the vineyards based on the data collected by different hardware and software components. The need for quality produce and better farm management is propelling the demand for precision viticulture technologies worldwide.

Moreover, the use of drones has been increasing over the years owing to the advancements in guidance systems in combination with automation. Drones provide real-time imagery and state of the crops and soil. This helps growers take preventive action to avert crop damage by analyzing/monitoring crops and identify areas where the crop is infected or has chances of failure. Vine grapes are considered high-value crops and therefore require proper maintenance and monitoring. Thus, the adoption of technologies in vineyard practices is anticipated to further witness growth during the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global precision viticulture market based on component, application, and region:

Precision Viticulture Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hardware



Drones





Application Control Device





Guidance System





GPS







GIS





Remote Sensing





Variable Rate Technology (VRT)





Map-based







Sensor-based





Driverless Tractors





Mobile Devices





Others



Software



Cloud-based





Web-based



Services



System Integration & Consulting





Managed Services





Farm Operation Services







Data Services







Analytic Services





Assisted Professional Services





Supply Chain Management Services







Climate Information Services

Precision Viticulture Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Yield Monitoring



On-farm





Off-farm



Field Mapping



Crop Scouting



Weather Tracking & Forecasting



Irrigation Management



Inventory Management



Farm Labor Services

Precision Viticulture Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



South America



Brazil





Argentina





Chile



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Precision Viticulture Market

Deere & Company

Trimble

Topcon

Deveron UAS

Groupe ICV

Atlas Vineyard Management, Inc.

Teejet Technologies

TracMap

Ateknea Solutions

Aha Viticulture

