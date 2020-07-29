+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
29.07.2020 01:09:00

Precipitate Gold Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 30th

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precipitate Gold Corp. (OTCQB:PREIF), based in Vancouver, focused on its gold mineral assets in the Dominican Republic, today announced that Jeffrey Wilson, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Thursday, July 30th.

(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group (Investor Con)

DATE: Thursday, July 30th
TIME: 11:00am ET
LINK: https://www.tinyurl.com/073020MiningVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Newly announced earn-In Agreement with Barrick Gold Corp., whereby Barrick can earn a 70% interest in Precipitate's Pueblo Grande project by spending US$10.0M in exploration and providing a pre-feasibility study within six years
  • Barrick Gold Corp. invests US$1.0M in Precipitate by way of a private placement to hold 12% stake in Precipitate
  • Precipitate's 100% owned Ponton Project in Dominican Republic returns rock sample grading 53.0 grams per tonne gold
  • Ponton project's gold-in-soil anomaly expands in advance of planned drill testing
  • Ground magnetic survey underway for ongoing drill target delineation

About Precipitate Gold Corp.

Precipitate Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and advancing its mineral property interests in the Pueblo Viejo Mining Camp and Tireo Gold Trend of the Dominican Republic. The Company is actively exploring its 100% owned Ponton and Juan de Herrera projects. The Company's Pueblo Grande Project is subject to an Earn-In Agreement with Barrick Gold Corporation, whereby Barrick can earn a 70% interest by incurring US$10M within six years and producing a qualifying Pre-feasibility Study. Precipitate is also actively evaluating additional high-impact property acquisitions with the potential to expand the Company's portfolio and increase shareholder value, in the Dominican Republic and other favourable jurisdictions.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precipitate-gold-corp-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-july-30th-301101708.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

