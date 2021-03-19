Precast Concrete Market by Element, Construction Type and End-use Sector - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precast Concrete Market by Element (Columns & Beams, Floors & Roofs, Girders, Walls & Barriers, Utility Vaults, Pipes, Paving Slabs), Construction Type, End-use Sector (Residential, Non-residential) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global precast concrete market size is projected to grow from USD 130.6 billion in 2020 to USD 174.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The global precast concrete industry has witnessed high growth primarily because of the booming construction sector, rise in renovation & remodeling activities, and rapid urbanization & globalization. Demand for cost-effective, time-efficient, environmentally friendly, and durable construction products is another key factor contributing towards the increasing demand of the precast concrete market over the next few years.

In terms of both value and volume, girders segment to be the fastest-growing segment by 2025.

The girders segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Girders made of precast concrete are mainly used in the construction of bridges and large building structures. For the rapid construction of bridges, girders are precast in the factory, transported to the site, and erected at their specified section of the main construction. This type of girder requires no falsework, making it the preferred choice for accelerated bridge constructions (ABC), where the speed of construction, minimal traffic disruption, and environmental impact are of paramount interest.

In terms of both value and volume, permanent modular buildings is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025, for precast concrete.

Permanent modular buildings is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the precast concrete market. Permanent modular buildings are made of multiple sections or modules that are prefabricated in factories. These modules are brought to the actual site where the building or structure is to be erected. Using equipment such as cranes and other lifting and rigging tools, these modules are set onto the foundation of the building and joined together to make a single structure. This saves time and labor that are required for construction, thus reducing the cost significantly. These factors propel the demand for this construction technique.

In terms of both value and volume, non-residential is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025, for precast concrete.

Non-residential is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the precast concrete market. Precast concrete is widely preferred for commercial, infrastructural, and industrial spaces. The growth in the non-residential segment is due to the rising public and private investment in the infrastructural sector in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and South America. Other factors supporting the demand for precast concrete in the non-residential sector are greater penetration level and acceptance of precast concrete components in nonbuilding applications.

In terms of both value and volume, the APAC precast concrete market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for precast concrete as a result of the expansion of the construction industries due to rapid economic development and government initiatives toward infrastructural development. The growing population in these countries represents a strong customer base. The increase in demand for precast concrete can be largely attributed to the growing infrastructure and building & construction industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Emerging Economies to Witness a Relatively Higher Demand for Precast Concrete

4.2 APAC: Precast Concrete Market, by End-Use Sector and Country

4.3 Precast Concrete Market, by Element

4.4 Precast Concrete Market, by Construction Type

4.5 Precast Concrete Market, by End-Use Sector

4.6 Precast Concrete Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Concerns About Work-Zone Safety and Need for Lower Environmental Impacts

5.2.1.2 Need for Reduced Construction Time and Cost-Effective Products

5.2.1.3 Ease of Installation and Relocation

5.2.1.4 Supportive Government Initiatives

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Population Growth and Rapid Urbanization Translating to a Large Number of Construction Projects

5.2.3.2 Rise in Renovation and Remodeling Activities Globally

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Volatility in Transportation Charges Leading to Unpredictable Business Environment

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness About Precast Concrete Method Among End-users

5.3 Yc-Ycc Drivers

5.4 Tariff and Regulatory Analysis

5.4.1 List of Cement Standards and Concrete Standards Developed by Astm International

5.4.2 Osha (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) Standards for Cement and Concrete

5.5 Market Mapping/Ecosystem Map

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.7.1 Precast Concrete-Average Price

5.8 Trade Analysis

5.8.1 Cement Exports (By Country), in 2019

5.8.2 Cement Imports (By Country), in 2019

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Case Study Analysis

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Product Development & Distribution Are An Integral Part of the Supply Chain

6.2.1.1 Prominent Companies

6.2.1.2 Small & Medium Enterprises

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

7 COVID-19 Impact on Precast Concrete Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Precast Concrete Market

7.2.1 Impact on Permanent Modular Buildings and Relocatable Buildings

7.2.2 Impact on End-Use Sectors

8 Precast Concrete Market, by Element

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Columns & Beams

8.2.1 Columns & Beams Led the Precast Concrete Market in 2019

8.3 Walls & Barriers

8.3.1 Increase in Infrastructural Projects to Offer Growth Opportunities

8.4 Floors & Roofs

8.4.1 Precast Floors & Roofs Offer An Economical Solution Compared to Cast-In-Situ Construction Method

8.5 Utility Vaults

8.5.1 Widely Used for Communication, Electrical, and Gas/Steam Systems

8.6 Girders

8.6.1 Girders to be the Fastest-Growing Segment by 2025

8.7 Pipes

8.7.1 Preferred Owing to Its Property to Withstand Power Flushing

8.8 Paving Slabs

8.8.1 Widely Used for Pavement Fabrication & Repairs, Patios

8.9 Others

9 Precast Concrete Market, by Construction Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Elemental Construction

9.2.1 Increase in Infrastructural Construction

9.3 Permanent Modular Buildings

9.3.1 Off-Site Construction to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

9.4 Relocatable Buildings

9.4.1 Increase in Demand for Temporary Sites and Offices

10 Precast Concrete Market, by End-Use Sector

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Residential

10.2.1 Precast Concrete Offers An Attractive Solution for Residential Floors

10.3 Non-Residential

10.3.1 Non-Residential Segment Led the Precast Concrete Market in 2019

11 Precast Concrete Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 APAC

11.3 Europe

11.4 North America

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.6 South America

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking

12.3 Market Share Analysis

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Star

12.4.2 Emerging Leaders

12.4.3 Pervasive

12.4.4 Emerging Companies

12.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.6 Business Strategy Excellence

12.7 Competitive Scenario

12.7.1 Acquisition

12.7.2 New Product Development

12.7.3 Expansion

12.7.4 Contracts, Partnerships & Agreements

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Cemex S.A.B. De C.V.

13.2 Boral Limited

13.3 Lafargeholcim Ltd

13.4 Balfour Beatty PLC

13.5 Crh PLC

13.6 Devinci Precast

13.7 Forterra, Inc.

13.8 Skanska Ab

13.9 Atco Concrete Products N.V.

13.10 Beaver Gulf Precast Concrete

13.11 Tindall Corporation

13.12 Gulf Precast Concrete Company L.L.C

13.13 Laing O'rourke

13.14 The Precast Group

13.15 Julius Berger Nigeria PLC

13.16 Katerra

13.17 Oldcastle Infrastructure, Inc.

13.18 Preca Solutions India Private Limited

13.19 Mackay Precast Products

13.20 Consolis

13.21 Coltman Precast Concrete Ltd.

13.22 Metromont Corporation

13.23 Smeet Precast

13.24 Vme Precast Private Limited

14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledge Store: the Subscription Portal

14.3 Available Customizations

14.4 Related Reports

14.5 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j94p2x



