Pre-Settlement Lawsuit Funding Company Tribeca Capital Launches COVID-19 Program

NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to use its resources to bring relief and hope to those affected by unprecedented global circumstances, Tribeca Capital Group, LLC, an industry leader in pre-settlement lawsuit funding, announces that it has developed an initiative to reach lawsuit plaintiffs who have been touched by COVID-19 or have been negatively impacted by the sharp downturn in the economy.

"We've watched the amazing events unfolding over the last few months, and we know that there are plaintiffs who have filed suits over automobile accidents, defective products, and other wrongs, who have lost their jobs, or they are ill, caring for a sick family member, or staying home with their children. Regardless of their personal circumstances, they've seen their incomes drop, and unemployment payments just aren't covering all their expenses," explains Rory Donadio, Tribeca's founder and owner.

"We're talking about people who had previously filed a case because they've been hurt in some way and need to be compensated for it. Those cases don't necessarily have anything to do with the pandemic, but now the plaintiffs find that the coronavirus is adding insult to injury by robbing them of their ability to make a living. That's where Tribeca comes in."

Litigation funding allows a plaintiff in a lawsuit to gain access to some of their expected recovery before the case is settled or comes to trial. Anticipating that the plaintiff will receive a settlement amount or an award, Tribeca can often provide an advance that the plaintiff can use long before the case is finally resolved.

"Tribeca is willing to wait as long as it takes for the case to finish, even if that's months or years. In the meantime, the plaintiff can use the advance to pay living expenses, medical bills, rent or mortgage payments, whatever they need," says Donadio. "And, if our client doesn't win or receive a favorable settlement, they don't have to pay us back. It's a risk we're willing to take to make sure that these clients can provide for their families during this trying time."

Tribeca Capital has helped hundreds of plaintiffs in all kinds of cases, including:

Auto and Truck Accidents

Defective Products and Medical Devices

Dangerous Drugs

Labor and Employment Discrimination

Premises Liability

Whistleblower

Jones Act

Railroad Accidents

Commercial and Business Litigation

If you are a plaintiff or plan to file a case in the near future, Tribeca Capital encourages you to contact Rory Donadio, Tribeca Capital Group, LLC, at rory.donadio@tribecacapllc.com, (866) 388-2288 to discuss how pre-settlement funding can help you access the funds you need to weather this outbreak.

