08.09.2020 04:30:00

Pre-registration system opened right now, register for FSA 2020 immediately and meet exhibitors face to face

SHANGHAI, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th Filtration & Separation Asia (FSA) combined with the 11th China International Filtration & Separation Exhibition will be held in Hall N1 of Shanghai New International Expo Center from December 9 to 11, 2020. Now the visitor online pre-registration system has been officially opened. Register for FSA 2020 immediately and meet exhibitors face to face.

Filtration & Separation Asia (FSA) combined with China International Filtration & Separation Exhibition, which is hosted by China Filtration & Separation Society (CFS), CNTA Science & Technology Co., Ltd (CNTA) and Informa Markets, is a leading professional exhibition in filtration and separation area.

As a famous and important exhibition in Asia area, this every-2-year event aims to provide a trade and technical communication platform for exhibitors and visitors, where the up-to-edge filtration technologies, technical solutions and know-how can be found and discussed. The scale of the FSA2020 exhibition has expanded to 12,500, an increase of 12% compared with 2018. It is expected to have 235 exhibitors, and the audience is expected to reach 10,000.

The exhibit category covers filter media, filter media production equipment and accessories, chemicals, filters, filters production lines, testing & analysis equipment, services and others.

PARTS OF FSA2020 EXHIBITORS

Exhibitor Technical Presentation, the concurrent activity, will invite more industry experts and well-known exhibitors to participate and share the latest industry technology and information.

Join FSA2020 to find suppliers, make purchase orders and learn about frontier markets. We are looking forward to your arrival.

Please click the link or scan the QR code below to register:

https://www.ubmconlinereg.com/FNS20/exhibitionen/?source=PR

For more information, please contact the organizer:

For more exhibit inquires

Icy Fan 
T:+86 21 6157 7235
E:Icy.Fan@informa.com

For visitors and media partner inquires

Susanna Zhang
T:+86 21 6157 3924
E:Susanna.zhang@informa.com

About CFS

CFS--China Filtration &Separation Committee, founded in May 2008, is approved by the Ministry of Science & Technology of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Civil Affairs of the People's Republic of China. It is the only comprehensive trade association of filtration &separation in China. Now there are more than 100 members covering all the fields of Filtration & Separation, such as: filtration & separation machinery manufactures, filter media producers, membrane manufacturers, air filter, liquid filter, cartridge, bag filter, testing instruments manufacturers, institutes & universities engaged in filtration & separation etc.

About CNTA

CNTA is devoted to:

  • Technical innovation and R&D in nonwovens, filtration
  • Import and export of nonwovens (roll goods, converted products), filter media, and related raw materials, machine parts, equipments, chemical, instruments etc.
  • Consulting of investment, cooperation, trade, etc. for foreign companies.
  • Organising international S&T exchange, conference and exhibition etc.
  • Promoting trade, cooperation, between Chinese companies and foreign partners.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249717/FSA2020.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249715/PARTS_OF_FSA2020_EXHIBITORS.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249716/SCAN___REGISTER.jpg

