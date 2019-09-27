Pre-Registration for Black Desert Mobile Now Available

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss today announced that later this year, the open-world action MMORPG Black Desert Mobile will finally be coming to players across the globe, including various regions in Southeast Asia. Make sure to pre-register on mobile now to become one of the first to download the game and get exclusive rewards!

The global version of Black Desert Mobile will continue to offer the same core combat and customization gameplay that millions of players across the world have experienced through PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation®4. In addition to the combat and in-depth character customization system, Black Desert Mobile offers life skills to upgrade camps, challenges with world bosses, and PvP content such as Node Wars. Black Desert Mobile reinterprets the renowned Black Desert SEA and optimizes it for the mobile platform with advanced actions, intuitive controls, and unprecedented gameplay systems.

The mobile version of the Black Desert IP has seen immense popularity as the number of downloads has exceeded 10 million. Adventurers can begin their new adventures by choosing from five character classes: Warrior, Ranger, Giant, Witch, or Valkyrie.

Adventurers can receive exclusive in-game items by signing up on Black Desert Mobile's official website , then pre-registering or pre-ordering on Google Play Store or the iOS App Store .

Watch the official gameplay trailer here: https://youtu.be/7rrIBXJWOuQ

About Black Desert

Black Desert is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs.

About Pearl Abyss

Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has developed the MMORPG franchise Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console. All their games are built on their proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. With multiple projects in the works, they are poised to continue their growth through 2019 and beyond to maintain their position as a leading developer in the game industry. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at www.pearlabyss.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1001743/Black_Desert_Mobile_Pre_Registration_and_Pre_Orders_Begin.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1000963/Black_Desert_Mobile_Global.jpg