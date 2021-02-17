SMI 10’809 -0.9%  SPI 13’495 -1.0%  Dow 31’528 0.0%  DAX 13’909 -1.1%  Euro 1.0819 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’700 -0.7%  Gold 1’776 -1.1%  Bitcoin 46’139 5.0%  Dollar 0.8982 0.6%  Öl 64.0 0.6% 
17.02.2021 19:02:00

PRC Launches Advanced Comment Analytics Tool, VoicesAi

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC, a leading healthcare experience company supporting over 2,800 healthcare organizations across all 50 states, released the latest in their line of intuitive healthcare intelligence tools, VoicesAi.

(PRNewsfoto/PRC)

VoicesAi utilizes artificial intelligence to analyze comments within patient experience and CAHPS® surveys administered by PRC, saving healthcare leaders countless hours of time otherwise spent poring over numerous comments and searching for meaningful insights.

Output from PRC's VoicesAi includes:

  • Sentiment analysis
  • Categorization of comments by relevant patient experience themes
  • Highlights for comments that describe what "excellent care" looks like to a patient.
"VoicesAi organizes those thousands and thousands of comments into manageable categories that add color to the story"

Data from VoicesAi is displayed in PRC's healthcare discovery platform, PRCEasyView.com®, using real time data collection and visualization to provide up-to-date findings, easy-to-understand insights, and multiple categories and super-categories for in-depth drill-down analysis.

"The VoicesAi tool will accelerate our clients' processes for extracting meaning from the generous feedback our patients provide in surveys across the continuum of care. Free text comments from patients are a valuable complement to the quantitative data we provide," said Jan Gnida, Senior Vice President, Research Operations at PRC. "VoicesAi organizes those thousands and thousands of comments into manageable categories that add color to the story, and with that, healthcare organizations can refine their improvement strategies for creating excellent experiences for ALL patients."

VoicesAi draws from the spirit of PRC's existing comments tool, Voices®, which saves audio recordings of patient comments for leadership to review and share with their care team. Together, these solutions approach comments from different angles to cultivate a nuanced, multi-faceted understanding of patient feedback.

"With VoicesAi, we applied quantitative methodologies to qualitative data, and the fusion between the two highlighted what's best about each form of data, giving way to actionable insights that our partners can use to make meaningful improvements for their patients," said Joe Inguanzo, Ph.D., President and CEO of PRC.

Visit VoicesAi to learn more.

About PRC
PRC, a leader in the healthcare intelligence space with the most comprehensive healthcare discovery platform, is taking surveys to a new level. PRC 's surveys and intuitive reporting focus on changing the way organizations manage and improve five key areas of the healthcare experience—patient, physician, employee, community, and brand. Over 2,800 healthcare organizations across the United States have used PRC to listen, understand, and take action to create cultures of excellence. To ensure clients have access to leading practices, coaches, and learning resources, PRC is partnered with Healthcare Experience Foundation (HXF) to accelerate paths to excellence. The PRC healthcare discovery platform is a system designed to drive action, optimize engagement, and increase loyalty while building a positive culture across the healthcare ecosystem. www.PRCCustomResearch.com

Media Contact

Kristin Llorente
Speaks Marketing Group LLC
P: 512-577-2857
E: kristin@speaksmarketing.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prc-launches-advanced-comment-analytics-tool-voicesai-301230210.html

SOURCE PRC

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 468.00
0.45 %
Nestle 100.36
0.06 %
Swiss Life Hldg 439.20
-0.07 %
Zurich Insur Gr 376.30
-0.24 %
Lonza Grp 609.40
-0.52 %
Alcon 65.00
-1.34 %
CieFinRichemont 87.66
-1.59 %
Sika 249.80
-2.12 %
LafargeHolcim 49.41
-2.31 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’102.00
-2.61 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:19
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
16:07
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
16.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter Inc
16.02.21
SMI nimmt Jahreshoch ins Visier
16.02.21
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV
12.02.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds

12.02.21
Schroders: Wie steht es um Bidens Klima- und Sozialagenda?
11.02.21
Schroders: Welche Bedeutung hat Infrastruktur bei einer nachhaltigen Erholung?
10.02.21
Schroders: Wie Data Science nachhaltige Anleger unterstützt
mehr

Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale erklärt heute im BX Swiss Struki ABC den Grundbegriff «Basiswert». Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erläutert er den Anlegern, was genau ein Basiswert bei Strukturierten Produkten ist und welche Werte dafür zur Auswahl stehen. Weiter gibt Dominique Böhler einen Einblick in die Besonderheiten und welche Vorteile den Anlegern durch den Handel mit Strukturierten Produkten entstehen.

BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé verkauft Wassergeschäft in Nordamerika - Aktie stabil
Plant Tesla eine milliardenschwere Absicherung? Kriegskasse könnte Wachstumsaussichten langfristig sichern
Verizon- und Chevron-Aktien legen zu: Warren Buffett steigt gross bei Verizon und Chevron ein - Apple reduziert
Der richtige Zeitpunkt zum Ein- und Ausstieg am Aktienmarkt - Gutes Timing ist gefragt
Bitcoin steigt erstmals über 50'000 US-Dollar
Palantir-Aktie weit abgeschlagen: Palantir mit roten Zahlen
SMI geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- DAX schliesst mit Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Santhera plant Kapitalerhöhung und Anleihen-Restrukturierung - Aktie bricht zweistellig ein
Wall Street uneins -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Novartis erhält von FDA Zulassung für Entresto bei chronischer Herzinsuffizienz - Aktie mit kleinen Abschlägen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- DAX schliesst mit Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt gab am Mittwoch nach. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich ebenfalls in der Verlustzone. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte mit negativer Tendenz. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit