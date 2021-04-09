 Prager Metis Opens New Miami Office and Welcomes New Managing Principal - Ricardo Aramburo Williams | 09.04.21 | finanzen.ch
09.04.2021 16:46:00

Prager Metis Opens New Miami Office and Welcomes New Managing Principal - Ricardo Aramburo Williams

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prager Metis, a leading accounting and advisory firm with offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, is very proud to announce its South Florida expansion with the opening of a new office in Miami.  We are also excited to welcome Ricardo Aramburo Williams, who will serve as Managing Principal of the new Miami office.

"The expansion of Prager Metis' presence in the South Florida region and the addition of Ricardo to our team will not only able us to continue to provide excellent services to our existing and increasing client base, but will allow us to focus on the expansion of our Latin American Services Group,"  says National Managing Partner, Lori Roth.  "We are excited to be expanding our presence in Florida and to continue our commitment to provide services to diverse businesses and individuals throughout the region."

With over 16 years of experience, Ricardo is seasoned in assessing technical challenges within and outside of the client's industry, and in analyzing the operative and tax implications of business set-ups, corporate reorganizations, and M&A transactions for multinational clients. He brings with him a familiarity in working with teams in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, and Asia, and providing accounting, tax, and financial services to a wide variety of industries including retail and consumer products, contract manufacturing, technology, agribusiness, real estate, hospitality, and high-net-worth.

"The firm's desire to expand their Latin American Services Group was a perfect fit with my background and expertise, " said Ricardo.  "We also share a commitment to provide every client with outstanding and personal service, and I am very excited to be part of the Prager Metis team."

View our video announcement here: https://youtu.be/Xokfe8s1Lrs

For more information, contact Diane Walsh at 212.643.0099, Ext. 10125 or dwalsh@pragermetis.com.

About Prager Metis

Headquartered in New York City, and with offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Prager Metis an affiliate of Prager Metis International, LLC, is one of the nation's fastest growing accounting and advisory firms, offering a full range of accounting, audit, tax, consulting, and international services. Prager Metis is a Top 40 Accounting Firm.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prager-metis-opens-new-miami-office-and-welcomes-new-managing-principal--ricardo-aramburo-williams-301265904.html

SOURCE Prager Metis CPAs

﻿

