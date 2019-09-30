PR Newswire Launches Asia-Pacific Communications Survey 2019 - Press Releases and Content Distribution Trends

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rapid development of technologies such as news recommender algorithms and mobile-first social media platforms, corporate communications in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is facing greater challenges. These include measuring, evaluating and quantifying the impact of communications across a fragmented media environment.

To explore how businesses are meeting these challenges, PR Newswire, the premier global provider of news distribution and media monitoring services, has launched the APAC Communications Survey 2019 - Press Releases and Content Distribution Trends. This survey seeks inputs from PR & communications professionals across nine major markets – Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Vietnam and is open for participation until October 26, 2019. Each participant will receive an email alert when the survey findings are published.

To participate in this survey, please click: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SQQNPTG

PR Newswire is committed to helping businesses tell their stories across different markets, cultures and languages. Your participation will help fellow PR & communications professionals better understand APAC industry trends and provide an invaluable reference point to plan future campaigns.

Key questions covered in this survey include:

The topics of press releases sent by your business;

Content distribution channels;

The level of satisfaction across different types of channels such as news media channels, social media platforms and paid advertising.

The results of this survey are expected to be released by the end of 2019.

