10.11.2020 03:00:00

PR Newswire Further Strengthens News Distribution Network in Key Asia-Pacific Markets

HONG KONG, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire, the leading global provider of news distribution and earned media software and services, continues to expand and deepen its media network across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.   

PR Newswire's Distribution Network in APAC 2020

In 2020, the company developed more than 250 content partnerships, bringing the total number to over 1,500. Its comprehensive media database in APAC was enhanced by the addition of more than 5,000 journalists and influencers this year as it cultivates wider and more active engagement on mobile and social media.   

These achievements are part of PR Newswire's continuing efforts to enhance its distribution channels through online content partnerships, collaborations with news agencies, traditional and trade media database, and mobile and social media network. Through this multi-pronged platform, brands can harness more opportunities and touchpoints to share their news in the region. 

Boosting extensive content partnerships 

PR Newswire achieved significant breakthroughs in its local distribution network, especially in Australia, South Korea and the Philippines this year. 

  • In Australia, PR Newswire tripled the number of its content partners to more than 30. A new major partner is News Co, an independent news publishing group that runs more than 20 websites, including The Times, Daily Bulletin and Business Daily Media. They cover industries such as retail, business, real estate, technology and more. More than 1,000 journalists and 120 media outlets were also added.  
  • In South Korea, the number of journalists in the media database increased by 32%, bringing the total number to over 6,300. Over 240 media outlets were added, including Hankyunga leading news portal in South Korea, which is also the online platform of The Korea Economic Daily, one of the country's major business newspapers. 
  • In the Philippines, more than 320 journalists and over 280 media outlets joined the media database. Enhancing the content partnership network is the addition of UNTV, a major television network that covers local and world news on science, technology, health, sports and lifestyle.   

The company also accelerated efforts to forge more impactful partnerships with the media in 7 other major markets in the region. They include Mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore and Taiwan. The content partners span a broad spectrum of media channels, from news agencies, news and trade websites, blogs and apps. 

Through these partnerships, press releases distributed through PR Newswire are republished on media platforms across various industries, delivering a wide variety of relevant local news to highly targeted audiences.  

Other new key content partners developed this year include: 

  • Campaign Asia-Pacific, a portal that provides insights and intelligence into the ideas, work and personalities that shape the region's marketing communications industry. 
  • China Daily, the national English-language newspaper of Mainland China, which is the definitive source of news related to China. Coupled with its websites, apps and social media pages, the multimedia platform reaches more than 200 million readers. 
  • Gizmologi, a popular bilingual technology portal that delivers news, gadgets and gaming in Indonesia. 
  • Global Banking and Finance Review, a Singapore-based website that features business, finance and fintech news targeted at senior management.   
  • Property.hk, one of Hong Kong's top property portals that has a database of sales, purchases and transaction prices and property listings. 
  • XinMedia, a leading travel website in Taiwan that covers market insights, trend analysis and breaking news. 

These additions join PR Newswire's list of content partners in APAC. Leading partners include Yahoo! Finance, Markets Insider, AsiaOne (Singapore), The Asian Parent (Malaysia) and The Saigon Times (Vietnam). PR Newswire also has exclusive partnerships with reputable news agencies such as Yonhap News Agency (South Korea), Kyodo News (Japan) and InfoQuest (Thailand). 

"Growing our network of content partnerships provides additional platforms for our clients to amplify their news. By tapping into the local markets through establishing closer collaborations with the media, we are continuously building a more comprehensive news distribution network both locally and regionally," says Lynn Liu, Head of Audience Development at PR Newswire.  

Dedicated media engagement  

PR Newswire APAC Distribution Snapshot 2020

PR Newswire's proprietary media database is regularly verified and updated by the company's team of Audience Development specialists in 9 offices across APAC. Through active engagement and research, about 150 journalists and influencers are added to the database every week, building up a media database of over 75,000 journalists and influencers spanning more than 37,000 media outlets. The Audience Development team also keeps a close eye on media developments in each market to provide clients with insights and opportunities to gain visibility for their news. 

Wider social media reach  

PR Newswire taps on its robust social media network to disseminate corporate news from its clients. In Mainland China, PR Newswire's industry-centric WeChat and Weibo accounts gained more than 96,000 new followers this year, bringing its total number of followers to over 1.2 million. They mainly comprise journalists and industry influencers. In Vietnam, press releases are shared on the Zalo messaging app.  

The PR Newswire Asia LinkedIn page gained more than 3,500 followers this year. Clients' press releases and industry developments are shared on the page, which reaches out to more than 16,000 industry professionals.

For more information on PR Newswire's content partnerships, visit https://en.prnasia.com/resources/mediaroom/. If you are a journalist who would like to receive press releases from PR Newswire, sign up here.  

About PR Newswire 

PR Newswire, a Cision Company, is a leading global provider of news distribution and earned media software and services. In conjunction with Cision's cloud-based communications product suite, PR Newswire's services enable marketers, corporate communicators, and investor relations officers to identify key influencers, engage target audiences, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Combining the world's largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content dissemination network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, PR Newswire powers the stories of organizations around the world. PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions. 

SOURCE PR Newswire

