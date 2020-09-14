14.09.2020 14:38:00

PPR Note Company Claims Position on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PPR Note Co. (https://pprnoteco.com/) has secured its reputation as a leader in the alternative investing and private fund management sectors by earning a place on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing, privately-held American companies. For 2020, PPR ranked #1,835 on the list by recording a 3-year growth rate of 231%.

As listed on the Inc 5000 Official List for 2020, PPR Note Co. "directs and advises investment funds focused on acquiring distressed residential mortgage debt nationwide, providing passive income for private investors." Founded in 2008, PPR Note Co. "connects Wall Street to Main Street" by providing opportunities for individual investors usually reserved for big banks, servicers and hedge funds. PPR's experienced team helps create these opportunities for private investors by sourcing, acquiring, and managing mortgage debt backed by real estate nationwide.

PPR Note Co.'s offerings to investors include:

  • Income Funds (generally with higher rates and longer terms) 
  • Liquidity Funds (generally with shorter terms)
  • Individual Note Sales (both 1st and 2nd position loans)
  • REO Sales (offered through a network of REO Agents)

PPR serves the investor community in a variety of ways. For accredited investors, the fund offerings provide several different rates and terms in order to satisfy a particular investor's needs. For non-accredited investors, purchasing individual notes (aka mortgage loans) can be a good way to diversify one's portfolio with a cash-flowing asset that requires minimal management.

"Since we began buying notes back in 2008, our partnership with fund investors and note buyers has been critical to our success. We certainly wouldn't be the recipient of this award today without having had the support of our investors over the years. Our goal is to continue to provide excellent opportunities to these investors in the years to come," says Dave Van Horn, President & CEO of PPR Note Co.

About PPR Note Co

As of Q2 2020, PPR Note Co. manages a portfolio of residential mortgages and REO valued at $139M. This portfolio contains a mix of loan types secured by property nationwide. Above all, at PPR, we are dedicated to socially conscious investing and practices. With our investors, homeowners, and staff, we strive to make a positive impact for the community every day and with every level of service we have to offer.

Contact: 

Chris Van Horn, Director of Marketing
247336@email4pr.com
877-395-1290

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppr-note-company-claims-position-on-inc-5000-list-of-fastest-growing-private-companies-301129719.html

SOURCE PPR Note Co.

