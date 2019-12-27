27.12.2019 13:45:00

PPP for the Development of NGA Networks in Europe, 2019 Report: Examines National FTTH Public Policies in Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK

This report examines national FTTH public policies by taking a detailed look at nine countries: Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

It is structured in two parts, providing:

(1) Monographs for each country, describing the (demographic, technological) situation in each, details on the current programme (objectives, regulatory measures, financial support), the technologies used, governance and monitoring tools.

(2) A synthesis that provides:

  • Analysis of the status of national programmes, set against the objectives of the Digital Agenda for Europe (DAE) and the progression of coverage rates;
  • A description of the different support mechanisms provided by the national programmes, and the latest news on each programme;
  • A local operator's perspective on their country's national programme.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Disparate National Situations
2.1. Connectivity for a European Gigabit Society
2.2. Current Ultrafast Broadband coverage
2.3. Summary of the national programmes in the countries studied
2.4. The different UFB funding different models

3. Detailed Study by Country: Panel of Nine Representative Countries
3.1. The Croatian Model
3.2. The French Model
3.3. The German Model
3.4. The Irish Model
3.5. The Italian Model
3.6. The Portuguese Model
3.7. The Spanish Model
3.8. The Swedish Model
3.9. The British Model

Companies Mentioned

  • Axione
  • Deutsche Glasfaser
  • Eir
  • Gigaclear
  • Open Fiber
  • Stokab
  • Telefonica

List of Tables & Figures

  • 30 Mbps coverage by country (mid-2017)
  • 100 Mbps coverage by country (mid-2017)
  • FTTP coverage by country (mid-2017)
  • Gigabit society objectives in national programmes
  • Sources of public financing for national programmes, by country
  • Current national programmes' public budgets, by country
  • The national programmes' sources of public financing, by country

