PPL Electric Utilities earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award

ALLENTOWN, Pa., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Electric Utilities announced Tuesday that it has received the 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy. The award distinguishes corporate energy management programs and is the highest level of EPA recognition.

To be considered, ENERGY STAR partners must perform at a superior level of energy management as well as demonstrate best practices, prove organization-wide energy savings, and participate actively and communicate the benefits of energy efficiency and the ENERGY STAR program. In 2020, PPL's residential energy efficiency programs facilitated impressive customer savings of more than 66,500 megawatt-hours, or the equivalent of removing over 5,600 homes from the grid.

"We are proud to partner with ENERGY STAR and honored to be recognized for our commitment to helping customers save energy and money," said Lori Mueller, vice president of Customer Services for PPL Electric Utilities. "This award is a testament to the wise energy choices our customers make every day."

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR Award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

"ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth," said Michael S. Regan, EPA administrator. "Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy."

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

PPL Electric Utilities provides electric delivery service to more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in Pennsylvania and ranks among the best utility companies in the country for customer service and reliability. PPL Electric Utilities is a major employer in the communities it serves. It is a subsidiary of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL). For more information visit www.pplelectric.com.

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations — including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500® — rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers

