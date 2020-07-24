+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
24.07.2020 22:00:00

PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on Second-Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) will release consolidated second-quarter 2020 earnings results on Monday, Aug. 10.

Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer, and other members of PPL's executive team will discuss quarterly results and the company's general business outlook during a conference call with financial analysts that will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

The call will be webcast live, in audio format, along with slides of the presentation. For those who are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay with slides will be accessible at www.pplweb.com/investors for 90 days after the call. Interested individuals can access the live conference call via telephone at 1-888-346-8683. International participants should call 1-412-902-4270. Participants will need to enter the following "Elite Entry" number in order to join the conference: 3493550. Callers can access the webcast link at www.pplweb.com/investors under Events.

Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL's seven high-performing, award-winning utilities serve 10 million customers in the United States and United Kingdom. With more than 12,000 employees, PPL is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and reliability and delivering superior value for shareowners. To learn more, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news about PPL Corporation.

Contacts:

For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-5997


For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppl-corporation-to-conduct-webcast-on-second-quarter-2020-earnings-results-301099600.html

SOURCE PPL Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.27
0.36 %
Swiss Re 74.44
0.30 %
Swisscom 494.10
-0.28 %
CS Group 9.82
-0.55 %
Geberit 506.20
-0.59 %
SGS 2’423.00
-1.90 %
Novartis 78.07
-2.11 %
Adecco Group 45.77
-2.28 %
Roche Hldg G 318.90
-2.80 %
Alcon 55.10
-3.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:15
Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:04
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
10:00
Seven Observations Concerning the Federal Reserve’s Pandemic Response
08:43
Stimmung droht zu kippen
06:14
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Aufwärtsdynamik schwächt sich ab / EUR/USD – Lage langfristig aufgehellt
23.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PayPal Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc
23.07.20
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
mehr
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Genussscheine verlieren: Roche bekommt Coronakrise im Halbjahr zu spüren
Tesla macht Gewinne: Tesla-Aktie rutscht nach deutlichem Plus tief ins Minus
SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Lonza steigert Gewinn und schreibt Spezialchemie zum Verkauf aus - Lonza-Aktie leichter
Währungsmanipulator: Schweiz dürfte auf der schwarzen Liste der USA landen
Deutliche Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich
Meyer Burger-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Kapitalerhöhung ist unter Dach und Fach
ARYZTA-Aktie wechselt das Vorzeichen: Aktionär Veraison erhöht den Druck
BB Biotech-Aktie kann von starken Zahlen nicht profitieren: Milliardengewinn dank Biotech-Hype
Daimler-Aktie mit kräftigem Plus: Milliardenverlust im zweiten Quartal

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag deutlich nach. Der DAX notierte ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. In den USA zückten Anleger die Verkaufszettel. Vor dem Wochenende prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild in Fernost.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB