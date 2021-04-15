PPL Corporation showcases environmental, social and governance initiatives in annual sustainability report

ALLENTOWN, Pa., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) published its annual Sustainability Report today, highlighting the company's progress and approach on a wide range of environmental, social and governance initiatives, including climate strategy, electrificiation goals, COVID-19 response and diversity, equity and inclusion commitments.

In addition to providing an overview of PPL's strategy and governance approach to key issues, the report includes a comprehensive record of PPL's 2020 performance in advancing a transition to a cleaner energy future; supporting communities; attracting and retaining a diverse, talented workforce; and providing long-term value to customers and shareowners.

"PPL has always been committed to doing what is right for our employees, customers and communities, but 2020 brought into sharper focus both the importance of our mission and the positive difference we can make in this world beyond the essential service we provide," said Vincent Sorgi, president and chief executive officer of PPL Corporation.

"As we pursue a long-term strategy that seeks to create value for all stakeholders, we have set goals and commitments to address climate change; make the grid more reliable and resilient; boost diversity, equity and inclusion; and make a long-term, positive impact in the communities we serve," said Sorgi. "This report tracks our progress toward these long-term goals and highlights the day-to-day efforts of PPL's dedicated employees."

As highlighted in the report, PPL's 2020 accomplishments included:

Providing electricity and gas safely and reliably to more than 10 million customers.

Achieving award-winning customer satisfaction in each of the regions PPL serves.

Investing $3 billion to improve grid resilience and advance a sustainable energy future.

to improve grid resilience and advance a sustainable energy future. Adding more than 90 megawatts of new solar generation.

Maintaining the company's strong financial position to weather COVID-19's economic impact.

Contributing more than $12 million to support local communities, including more than $2 million in COVID-19 relief.

