26.01.2021 16:15:00

PPL Corporation Announces 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) announced today that the company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareowners will be held virtually. The Annual Meeting will convene live via the internet on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

Shareowners of record as of Feb. 26, 2021, are eligible to vote and participate in the Annual Meeting. Instructions on how to join the meeting will be included in proxy materials that will be mailed to shareowners. 

Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL's seven high-performing, award-winning utilities serve 10 million customers in the United States and United Kingdom. With more than 12,000 employees, PPL is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and reliability and delivering superior value for shareowners. To learn more, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news about PPL Corporation.

Contacts: For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-5997 
                For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppl-corporation-announces-2021-virtual-annual-meeting-301215266.html

SOURCE PPL Corporation

State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV

