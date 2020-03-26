PPE Manufacturer Radians donates over 14,000 N95 masks to help first responders and health care workers during COVID-19 crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radians, a top-tier manufacturer of quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), donated over 14,000 N95 masks to its hometown Memphis.

According to a recent article in USA Today, "Perhaps no issue is more pressing for health care workers across the United States as they battle the novel coronavirus than the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) to avoid contamination. Face masks, including N95 masks that provide more protection than loose-fitting surgical masks, are becoming scarcer, subject to increasing demand."

Radians® added the N95 respirator to its PPE portfolio in 2018. "We knew that adding N95 respirators to our portfolio was important," said Radians President, Bill England, "but with the COVID-19 pandemic, they have become a critical PPE item to help protect those with the highest risk of exposure. We're happy that Radians is able to make this donation in our hometown, which has a very large medical community including St. Jude, Le Bonheur, and UT Medical."

Radians CEO, Mike Tutor, said the donation "represents Radians' corporate responsibility to help during challenging times. With a worldwide shortage of respirator masks, we knew this donation would quickly assist first responders and health care workers as they help Memphis rise above the COVID-19 crisis. The respirators will also be of service at COVID-19 test sites."

Radians® is a Memphis, TN-based manufacturer of quality PPE, including safety eyewear, RadWear® high visibility apparel, rainwear, hearing protection, hand protection, AR/FR workwear, head gear, cooling products, heated jackets, eyewash stations, lens cleaning systems, and particulate respirators. Radians has partnered with highly respected companies including DSM Dyneema, DEWALT®, and BLACK+DECKER™ to provide high performance personal protection products. Their brands include Neese, Bellingham® Glove, Crossfire® by Radians, VolCore™, Arctic RadWear®, Nordic Blaze®, and VisionAid®. An ISO 9001:2008 certified leader in the PPE industry, the company has additional facilities in Reno, NV; Thomasville, NC; Bellingham, WA; British Columbia, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.Radians.com or become a fan at www.facebook.com/RadiansPPE.

