Powtoon Rolls Out New Tools to Assist in Remote Work and Education

LONDON, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Powtoon , a leading video creation and visual communication platform, announced today its tools and guides that will change the way people conduct and experience remote learning and remote working . The new tools, along with Powtoon's video creation capabilities, allow for the easy and seamless creation of training videos for learning and development, internal communications, business presentations, product launches, digital and broadcast ads, explainer videos, and educational materials for the classroom.

As the entire world adapts to the new work- and learn-from-home reality, businesses, managers, teachers, and educational institutions have been forced to change how they teach and function, and companies are relying more than ever on effective internal communication to keep remote-working team members updated and engaged.

The challenge, however, is that students and employees quickly become overloaded, inattentively spending hours in video calls while multitasking, leaving managers and educators unable to effectively communicate to their audiences.

With the launch of its remote learning and working tools, Powtoon enables users to convey their message and value in an attention-grabbing way, changing the way viewers consume material.

Powtoon's platform allows users to create professional videos, presentations, and other visual communications quickly on their own, without design or technical skills, using its library of characters, props, stock images and footage, ready-made templates, and intuitive drag-and-drop interface to suit any occasion.

In addition to the new tools, Powtoon is making it easier than ever to get started with the following:

Removing all content limitations from free Powtoon plans for charities, nonprofit organizations, and government bodies through June 30

Classroom education plans will now be free through June 30

Reducing the price of Powtoon Pro+ annual plans by 50%

Offering special plans for large corporations through the duration of the crisis

"As the world shifts to a new way of working and learning, we are excited to present our solution, which will significantly improve the way we communicate with one another," said Ilya Spitalnik, Founder of Powtoon. "Keeping students and employees engaged is more important than ever and Powtoon is the perfect tool for that."

Powtoon is a leading video and visual communication platform launched in 2012. Over 25 million people across the world, including 96 percent of all Fortune 500 companies, Ivy League universities, and leading SMBs, actively use Powtoon.

Over 25 million people across the world, including 96 percent of all Fortune 500 companies, Ivy League universities, and leading SMBs, actively use Powtoon. And a new Powtoon is created every second of every day. Powtoon currently has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Ukraine.

