POWSTER Launches Trailer-based Movie Theater Finder on Trailered.com for the Inaugural CINEMA WEEK, Re-engaging Moviegoers Across the Country

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailered.com , a web-app search tool for all films showing in theaters nationwide, announced today the launch of its dedicated webpage in support of the inaugural Cinema Week , a six-day nationwide event taking place June 22-27, designed to energize moviegoers and encourage audiences to support local movie theatres. The Trailered.com webpage is designed to provide a singular destination for moviegoers celebrating Cinema Week to find all the movies playing at cinemas near them.

Trailered is developed by POWSTER , the interactive creative studio and production company for over 150 movie distributors. Using the powerful website functionality, each moviegoer's location is automatically detected, and every cinema nearby populates the movies they're playing into a single trailer playlist for curious viewers to watch. Trailered visitors are able to watch the trailers they're interested in, and pause any trailer to see the showtimes and get tickets for that movie. Moviegoers can then select their own custom list of cinemas to populate the playlist, share custom playlists, and filter for genres and date ranges. Providing a list of trailers for the exact movies that are playing nearby makes the movie discovery process simple and seamless, so viewers can cut down on the research process and start celebrating Cinema Week quicker.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Cinema Week to help forge the path back to theaters. Trailered makes the entire journey a much more engaging and streamlined experience for moviegoers, so this was a natural fit to encourage movie-lovers to return to the big screen," said Ste Thompson, Founder & CEO of POWSTER. "With all the different entertainment options available, we wanted to put the power in the people's hands to craft personalized playlists based on all movies playing nearby. By making the wayfinding experience as seamless as possible, people will spend less time searching and more time watching the films at local cinemas that are so deserving of support and community interaction."

"Movie theaters connect us and provide a communal experience for stories to be shared," said Brandon Jones, Executive Chairman of the Founding Committee of Exhibitor and Studio Partners for Cinema Week. "Following such a challenging year, I'm humbled by the excitement and support from our sponsors and partners who believe that the magic happens when you go to the movies. There's nostalgia there. It's where we go for entertainment, and by launching Cinema Week, we want to preserve the culture of going to the movies."

During the inaugural Cinema Week event, more than 30,000 screens in the U.S. and Canada will showcase exclusive in-theater content, in-theater activations and exclusive merchandise. Celebrating the culture of going to the movies, Cinema Week is supported by Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA) and National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), sponsored by major entertainment industry leaders including Box Office Pro, Atom Tickets, Cinionic, Fandango, Paper Airplane Media, POWSTER, Deluxe and more.

Visit www.trailered.com/cinemaweek to see trailers for all the movies playing and get tickets.

About POWSTER

POWSTER, part of Vista Group International (NZX & ASX: VGL), is an award-winning interactive creative studio and production company for over 150 movie distributors including all six major studios, and various major music labels globally. POWSTER's platform enables over 8M consumers a week to discover cinema showtimes on official movie websites. POWSTER develops creative and engaging content such as music videos, websites, interactive experiences, and more, including Trailered, a web-app that allows users in the United States, Canada and the UK to browse trailers of movies playing at all cinemas nearby, then purchase tickets for films instantly through the Trailered website.

POWSTER has headquarters in both Los Angeles and London. To learn more, visit www.powster.com and www.trailered.com .

About Cinema Week

Cinema Week (logos HERE ) is a six-day nationwide event designed to unite cinemas of all sizes. With a mission to celebrate and preserve the culture of going to the movies, Cinema Week partners showcase exclusive in-theater content, activations, giveaways, special guests and more.

