14.06.2021 04:00:00

Powering life beyond the equator: PT. GH EMM Indonesia aims to drive sustainable growth

BEIJING, June 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Powering life beyond the equator"—virtual opening day with China Energy Investment Corporation（CHN ENERGY）will be held in the near future. This activity will lead the audience to know Indonesia's exotic customs and to provide a close look at the PH GHEMMI Indonesia company's story through online activity.

As one of the independent power producers in Indonesia, the company owns Simpang Belimbing power plant, Indonesia's first mine-mouth power plant located in the remote Muara Enim Regency of South Sumatra Province. With a net capacity of 2⨉150MW, the coal-fired steam power plant supplies 7% of the overall energy used by almost 8.5 million people in Central and South Sumatra.

PH GHEMMI Indonesia pioneered better usage of low-quality lignite coal as the main fuel for Simpang Belimbing. The company also adheres to the principle of "caring for the environment" throughout its operation and maintenance of the power plant. It monitors and minimizes environment impacts of operations from upstream to downstream with an aim to make sustainable contributions to environmental protection.

Contact: Cheng Yao
Tel：008610-68996566
E-mail：chengyao@cnmatters.com
YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/v01RZ8rL4B0  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1532092/CHN_ENERGY_Logo.jpg

 

 

CHN ENERGY logo (PRNewsfoto/CHN ENERGY)

﻿

Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

 

Wie steht es um Gold – ist es immer noch der sichere Hafen bei einer Anlagestrategie? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG; und Chief Editor von Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV. Mit seiner über 38-jähriger Erfahrung im Rohstoffbereich analysiert er die Preisentwicklung beim Gold und erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, warum bei Silber eine Verdopplung des Preises in den nächsten 2-3 Jahren durchaus realistisch ist.

Jochen Staiger: Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

