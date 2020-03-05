PowerDMS Announces Content and Connected Solutions Partnerships at Its Annual User Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At its annual Entrust User Conference today in Orlando, Fla., PowerDMS introduced several new partnerships to provide customers with content and connected solutions in the form of policy, training and technology resources to enhance operational efficiency.

The partner-provided content solutions showcased at Entrust will arm PowerDMS customers with critical sources of policy and training content to help them advance their organizations and meet their compliance needs. Additionally, the integration of connected solutions will allow PowerDMS customers to source content from other content management systems and leverage the content they store in PowerDMS in a variety of new ways. This allows PowerDMS to remain the source of truth for content without having to log in and out of a variety of systems. The functionality available through the connected solutions partnerships will officially launch later this year.

"PowerDMS is incredibly dedicated to the continued growth and innovation of our easy to use software and to the success of our customers," said David DiGiacomo, CEO of PowerDMS. "The world-class partners and solutions showcased at Entrust will allow our customers to source additional products, helping them move faster, reduce risk, stay compliant, and leverage PowerDMS as a platform for crucial content alongside other software systems to create greater efficiencies within their organizations. Each partner is unique in its offering and provides different points of value to our mutual customers."

In addition to the 50+ Accreditation partnerships and 200+ Standards Manuals already available through PowerDMS today, the partnerships announced at Entrust include the following:

Connected Solution Partners:

Lexipol is a policy and training platform for public safety and local government with a suite of services dedicated to reducing risk and improving personnel safety. These services encompass policies, training, funding assistance, and news and analysis, including the online digital communities PoliceOne, FireRescue1, EMS1, CorrectionsOne and EfficientGov. Lexipol enables leaders and first responders to protect their communities and reduce physical, financial and political risk.

LEFTA Systems is the creator of the SHIELD Suite, a collection of software applications that aim to protect law enforcement agencies and their leadership by properly documenting various training, high liability areas and events. Used at local, state and federal levels, these applications include Field Training (FTO), Use of Force, Employee Training Records Management, Internal Affairs, Vehicle Pursuit, Vehicle Incident Documentation, Field Investigation Reporting, Profiling, Immigration Enforcement and Academy software.

Agency360 was created to facilitate consistency in the field training process, build positive relationships between employees and their jobs, and help public safety agencies ensure they've got the right people in the right positions. Law enforcement, EMS, 911 dispatch, and private security firms are using Agency360 to streamline onboarding, improve retention, and increase both the accountability and efficiency of their organization.

Envisage Technologies is a leading provider of training and compliance management systems for public safety training organizations across the United States. Their flagship product, the Acadis Readiness Suite is a comprehensive, modular training management framework built to track the critical training and compliance needs for public safety training and compliance organizations, as well as automate training operations for academies and agencies. Acadis is the only FedRAMP-authorized training management system purpose-built for the public safety sector. FirstForward is Envisage's online training platform built to deliver training, manage documentation, and track exposures solely for public safety personnel. FirstForward includes a course marketplace, featuring over 700 courses from the industry's most trusted and popular training content providers.

Guardian Tracking is an employee performance management software solution designed to help organizations of all types improve their organizational culture. GT tracks employee behavior – both positive and negative, enables transparent and consistent communication, facilitates performance improvement plans, and identifies candidates who demonstrate continued competencies for promotion.

Content Partners:

The American Jail Association is a national, nonprofit organization that supports the professionals who operate our Nation's jails. AJA'S digital resource library allows users to subscribe to a variety of essential content including digital magazines, operations and management bulletins, and helpful articles designed to increase their knowledge, understanding, and skills in the corrections field.

The Daigle Law Group specializes in management consulting services in support and development of effective and constitutional policing practices. The DLG Policy Center develops policy manuals for police, corrections, and fire across the country. DLG Learning Center develops video-based training that addresses important policy and police practice issues developing across the country. The Path of the Guardian training is a video series that focuses on Supreme Court updates, police practice issues, high liability issues, Department of Justice investigations, and Accreditation standards.

ILoveCompliance.biz, a TGunther Group company, services the compliance needs of cannabis and hemp licensees in thirty states by managing the compliance conundrum that these businesses deal with on a daily basis. ILC's service areas include managed compliance services, policy and training development, regulatory management and technology review services.

MED-PASS is the producer of Heaton Resources, a suite of products which include policy and procedure manuals, in-service training programs, regulatory references, and operational guidelines for long-term care, assisted living, home health and senior care pharmacies.

The Rodgers Group provides strategic planning, accreditation management, and in-service training to law enforcement agencies, fire departments, training academies and communications centers. Their strategic planning and management services include a comprehensive review of all policies, business practices, and liability factors with specific recommendations for reducing risks, cutting operating costs and enhancing professionalism.

Many of the partners have long-standing relationships with PowerDMS and its customers, while other partnerships are new with integrated solutions currently in development.

PowerDMS's software-as-a-service compliance and document management solution helps organizations reduce risk and liability. The company provides software tools to organize and manage all of an organization's critical documents and respective industry accreditation standards, and train and test their employees. Most of the nearly 4,000 PowerDMS customers and over 1,000,000 system users represent high-risk, high-litigation industries, in the public safety, government, healthcare, and commercial sectors.

