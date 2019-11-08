+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
08.11.2019 23:08:00

Powerblanket Named Best Place to Work

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerblanket once again made it onto Fortune Magazine's 2019 Best Places to Work list. The Salt Lake City-based manufacturer was nominated by employees and selected as number five in the category of manufacturing. Accompanying the award is the Great Places to Work certification, showing that Powerblanket represents the best in manufacturing and production.

Powerblanket Logo (PRNewsfoto/Powerblanket)

The Best Places to Work Award is given to companies that showcase innovative production methods, hold a safe work environment, and seek to empower employees to be their best selves. Powerblanket met all of those criteria, with one employee telling Fortune that getting a job at Powerblanket was like "winning the lottery."

"More than anywhere I have ever worked, the consistent level of engagement from all employees stands out. Everyone from top to bottom seems to really care about the organization."

The Great Places to Work certification comes on the heels of another prestigious award given to Powerblanket, this one from the Utah Manufacturers Association, which declared Powerblanket to be one of 15 winners of the Manufacturer of the Year Award.

Powerblanket also won the Best Place to Work in Manufacturing in 2018, reaching 15th place that year.

Founded in 2005, Powerblanket is the premier manufacturer of temperature control solutions, utilizing heating and cooling technologies to meet virtually any temperature specifications. For more information about Powerblanket and what it is doing to be the recipient of such prestigious recognition, call 866.945.4203 or reach Powerblanket by email at info@powerblanket.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powerblanket-named-best-place-to-work-300955023.html

SOURCE Powerblanket

US-Börsen schließen etwas fester -- SMI und DAX gehen mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- Verluste in Asien
Der heimische Markt verabschiedete sich ebenso wie der deutsche Leitindex mit roten Vorzeichen ins Wochenende. An der Wall Street hat die Begeisterung über mögliche Fortschritte im sino-amerikanischen Handelszwist nachgelassen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich abwärts.

