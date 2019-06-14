14.06.2019 00:30:00

Powerblanket attends Best of State Awards Gala

SALT LAKE CITY, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerblanket President Brent Reddekopp and several Powerblanket employees attended the 2019 Best of State Awards Gala in Salt Lake City on June 12.

Powerblanket Logo (PRNewsfoto/Powerblanket)

The gala was hosted for the purpose of honoring the winners of the Best of State Awards, in which businesses from all across Utah were selected for outstanding products and business practices. "The Best of State Awards were created to recognize outstanding individuals, organizations and businesses in Utah," the award website states. "By recognizing excellence in our community and sharing examples of success and triumph in so many worthy endeavors, we hope all will be inspired to reach a little higher, to try a little harder, and to work a little smarter for our dreams and goals."

Powerblanket won its category of production and manufacturing for the best electric/power product, celebrating that achievement with the other winners at the gala. Vice President of Marketing Nate Evans, who accompanied Reddekopp, said attending the gala was "wonderful," and that he was grateful to be part of such an outstanding community of Utah businesses.

In addition to receiving the Best of State award, Powerblanket is a Fortune Magazine "Top 20 Places to Work in Manufacturing" business and a Utah Manufacturing Association award winner.

Media contact: Adam Jacobs, 855-548-8013, ajacobs@powerblanket.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powerblanket-attends-best-of-state-awards-gala-300867593.html

SOURCE Powerblanket

