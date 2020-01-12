Power to 112,000 Georgia Power customers restored following Saturday storm

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric service to over 112,000 Georgia Power customers has been restored following the storm that brought heavy wind and rain through Georgia Saturday night. As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, approximately 11,000 customers are without power with a majority of the outages concentrated to the Rome, Cartersville, and Carrollton areas. While the company continues to work as quickly and safely as possible, customers in the hardest hit areas should plan ahead for outages that last into Sunday evening, due to the accessibility to damage from the storm and difficult terrain. Crews continue to clear pathways that will enable restoration efforts to continue throughout the day.

While repair work continues, damage assessment following widespread impacts from this storm is still in progress throughout Georgia and must be completed as an essential step to efficiently and effectively allocate resources. Additional challenges faced following the storm include downed trees and blocked roads that must be cleared.

Restoration progress since the beginning of the storm has been largely possible thanks to Georgia's advanced electric grid, which allows the company to reroute and restore power even when weather conditions prevent work in the field, as well as early work of crews. All of Georgia Power's teams are in the field today working to assess damage and restore power, including an additional 400 contract personnel.

Damage Update – As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday

Power has been restored to over 112,000 Georgia Power customers across the state.

There are approximately 11,000 Georgia Power customers currently without power.

Approximately 420 cases of individual damage or trouble (including broken poles and lines) the company is working to repair.

(including broken poles and lines) the company is working to repair. The majority of remaining outages are concentrated in the Rome, Cartersville , and Carrollton areas. Customers who are able to receive electric service in these heavily impacted areas can expect service to be restored by midnight tonight.

The company encourages customers to keep safety first following severe weather with the following tips:

Watch for downed wires. Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees.

Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees. Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines – it can kill.

Don't step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.

They could be electrified. Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances.

They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances. Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it's the law in Georgia .

Tools You Can Use

Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.

Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.georgiapower.com/storm, customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Available at www.georgiapower.com/storm, customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938. Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times. Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go. @GeorgiaPower on Twitter – Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

