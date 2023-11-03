Power Sustainable Infrastructure Credit Manager L.P. Announces Its Inaugural Investment with a Term Loan to Vantage Data Centers

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'592 0.8%  SPI 13'900 1.1%  Dow 33'839 1.7%  DAX 15'144 1.5%  Euro 0.9622 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'170 1.9%  Gold 1'985 0.1%  Bitcoin 31'522 -1.8%  Dollar 0.9058 -0.1%  Öl 87.0 2.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Swisscom874251Geberit3017040Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Tesla11448018Adecco1213860Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343
Top News
Hohe Abwärtsdynamik: Deshalb rät ein Deutsche Bank-Experte dazu, die Finger vom SMI zu lassen
NEL-Aktie im Fokus: Wer hält die grössten Anteile von NEL ASA?
US-Bondrenditen markieren Höchststand seit 16 Jahren: Wie können Schweizer Anleger dies für sich nutzen?
BitMEX-Gründer Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin reagiert auf "zukünftige, sehr inflationäre globale Kriegssituation"
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2023: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Powered Brands Registered a Aktie [Valor: 59098828 / ISIN: KYG7209M1087]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.11.2023 01:12:00

Power Sustainable Infrastructure Credit Manager L.P. Announces Its Inaugural Investment with a Term Loan to Vantage Data Centers

finanzen.net zero Powered Brands Registered a-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

MIAMI and MONTREAL, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Sustainable, an alternative asset manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW), today announced an investment in Vantage Data Centers ("Vantage") through its Power Sustainable Infrastructure Credit Manager L.P. ("PSIC") platform. Vantage is a leading global developer and operator of data center campuses with approximately 2.0 Gigawatts (GW) of critical IT capacity, including both operational and under development data centers, across 30 campuses in five continents. Vantage is owned by a consortium of investors led by DigitalBridge Group, Inc. ("DigitalBridge"), a global alternative asset manager dedicated to digital infrastructure investments.

Proceeds from the term loan will be used to facilitate the continued buildout of Vantage's high-quality data center portfolio as it continues to expand its footprint across key North American markets.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Vantage and look forward to supporting the company as it executes on a robust project pipeline that will add critical, energy-efficient hyperscale data center capacity to the North American market. Vantage's strong commitment to building and operating data centers that prioritize sustainability and environmental responsibility is fully aligned with our stainability objectives," said Daniel Fein, Principal at PSIC.

Data centers are increasingly critical infrastructure to society given the growth in cloud computing, data consumption, generative AI, and other factors. Power Sustainable views Vantage as a best-in-class developer and operator of hyperscale data centers that demonstrate industry-leading energy and water usage efficiency.

This investment represents PSIC's inaugural investment and comes shortly after Power Sustainable announced the closing of a US$600 million commitment to the strategy by subsidiaries of Great-West Lifeco. PSIC seeks to directly originate, structure, and manage bespoke credit investments in infrastructure projects and companies that demonstrate positive sustainability characteristics. The strategy targets investments in the energy and decarbonization, transportation and logistics, digital infrastructure, social infrastructure, and utilities and recycling sectors.

About Power Sustainable

Power Sustainable is a climate-focused investment manager which finances companies and projects aiming for both competitive returns and positive sustainability outcomes.

The firm offers institutional investors exposure to alternative assets which accelerate and scale sustainable solutions across multiple industries.

With just over CAD$4 billion in assets under management, Power Sustainable's mission is to catalyze capital towards clean global solutions.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-sustainable-infrastructure-credit-manager-lp-announces-its-inaugural-investment-with-a-term-loan-to-vantage-data-centers-301976590.html

SOURCE Power Sustainable

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Powered Brands Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Powered Brands Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Casey`s, Adobe, Alphabet & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Casey`s, Adobe, Alphabet & inkl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Casey`s, Adobe, Alphabet & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

02.11.23 Julius Bär: 9.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
02.11.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt nach Fed-Sitzung auf 36.000 Dollar – Anleger hoffen auf Zinsgipfel
02.11.23 Marktüberblick: FMC hebt Prognose an
02.11.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Bekannte Qualitäten/Streaming – Gute Unterhaltung
02.11.23 War das der Befreiungsschlag?
02.11.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Casey`s, Adobe, Alphabet & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch
02.11.23 Porsche auf der Überholspur
31.10.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf EMS-Chemie, Holcim, Sika
23.10.23 26.Oktober 2023 bei Splint Invest: McLaren MP4/12c - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 3 Jahre: 9%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'050.00 18.86
Short 11'272.56 13.42 9ZSSMU
Short 11'666.30 8.95 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 10'591.98 02.11.2023 17:30:06
Long 10'161.95 19.28 CVSSMU
Long 9'938.30 13.77 CPSSMU
Long 9'502.61 8.84 SSNM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trotz Rekordhöhen: Darum raten Experten derzeit vom Goldkauf ab
180-Grad-Wende: Darum raten Experten jetzt zum Wechsel von Ethereum zu Bitcoin
PayPal-Aktie stärker: PayPal steigert Umsatz
Zinsentscheid: US-Notenbank Fed hält an Zinspause fest - Tür für Erhöhung bleibt aber offen
Geberit-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Geberit steigert Profitabilität trotz Umsatzrückgang
Weshalb der Eurokurs seine Gewinne wieder abgibt - zum Franken erholt
Nikola-Aktie letztlich dennoch deutlich fester: Tesla-Rivale Nikola macht mehr Verlust
Bundesrat: SNB schliesst weitere Zinserhöhungen nicht aus
Adecco-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Adecco Group mit Zugewinnen bei Marktanteilen in allen Regionen
Dufry-Aktie profitiert: Dufry verbucht kräftiges Wachstum - Dividende geplant

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit