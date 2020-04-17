Power Rogers LLP Attorneys Named to 2020 Lawdragon Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers

CHICAGO, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when the support of advocates is so desperately needed, Lawdragon magazine's annual guide of the 2020 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers in America shines a spotlight on attorneys who've excelled in fighting for those facing difficult experiences.

That includes seven attorneys from one of Chicago's most successful and respected law firms: Power Rogers LLP.

A Guide to The Nation's Top Attorneys

Lawdragon magazine is a trusted legal publication that's become known for its annual attorney listings. Each year, Lawdragon staff collect nominations from leading lawyers across the country, and subject candidates to a rigorous vetting process that includes peer review and independent research.

The result is a list of attorneys who've enjoyed verifiable success, as well as the respect and esteem of their professional colleagues and the communities they serve.

In total, seven of the firm's attorneys were recognized among the 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers in America, and two attorneys – Partners Joseph Power and Larry Rogers Jr. – were additionally selected for inclusion in the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America guide, which honors the nation's top attorneys across all practice areas.

Joseph A. Power Jr. *

* Larry R. Rogers Sr.

Larry R. Rogers Jr. *

* Thomas M. Power

Thomas G. Siracusa

Devon C. Bruce

Joseph W. Balesteri

*Also named to 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers

Recognition in one of Lawdragon's annual guides is a highly sought-after accolade. For attorneys at Power Rogers, however, it is one of many that back a legacy of truly impressive results and awards. That includes over $4 billion in verdicts and settlements for clients, $900 million more than its closest competitor since 2000, and 10 consecutive years atop Chicago Lawyer's Annual Settlement Survey.

As the country continues to face fallout from the novel coronavirus, and much uncertainty about the future, plaintiffs with complex claims can feel confident knowing that Power Rogers' award-winning trial lawyers remain available to the injured and the wronged throughout these turbulent times.

For more information about the Power Rogers LLP legal team, its record of success, and its areas of practice, visit www.prslaw.com.

