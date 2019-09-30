Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced the delivery of its one-millionth InnoSwitch™3 switcher IC featuring the company’s PowiGaN™ gallium-nitride technology. In an event at the Shenzhen headquarters of Anker Innovations, Power Integrations CEO Balu Balakrishnan presented the one-millionth GaN-based IC to Anker CEO Steven Yang. Anker is a leading manufacturer of chargers and adapters, supplying retailers worldwide with powerful, compact USB PD adapters and a wide range of chargers and adapters for laptops, smart mobile devices, set-top boxes, displays, appliances, networking gear and gaming products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190929005027/en/

Balu Balakrishnan (left) of Power Integrations Delivers One-Millionth GaN-Based InnoSwitch3 IC to Steven Yang (right) of Anker Innovations (Photo: Business Wire)

InnoSwitch3 offline CV/CC flyback switcher ICs with PowiGaN technology are up to 95% efficient across the load range. Very low switching and conduction losses of PowiGaN primary switch allows delivery of as much as 100 W from a space saving InSOP 24D surface mount package in enclosed adapter applications without requiring a heatsink. Quasi-resonant InnoSwitch3-CP, InnoSwitch3-EP and InnoSwitch3-Pro ICs combine the primary power switch, primary and secondary control with safety isolated high speed link (FluxLink™) in between, as well as the secondary SR driver and feedback circuits in a single surface-mounted package. The superior switching performance of PowiGaN technology results in substantially higher efficiency, enabling very compact adapter designs.

Commented Mr. Balakrishnan: "Anker is a world leader in compact charger design, and was the first high-volume customer for InnoSwitch3 products with PowiGaN. I’m pleased to recognize Anker’s foresight and technical excellence, and to thank Mr. Yang for his critical contribution to the first successful mass-market deployment of high-voltage GaN technology.”

Added Mr. Yang: "By using PowiGaN-based InnoSwitch3 ICs we are able to offer USB PD chargers that are compact, lightweight, and capable of delivering high power output. We are excited to use this innovative new technology to help us achieve our goal to charge everything faster. We are confident this advancement will help us keep gaining positive market feedback and customer response."

Power Integrations’ new InnoSwitch3 ICs are available now, priced at $4/unit in 10,000-piece quantities. Technical information on PowiGaN-based products – along with five new reference designs describing USB PD chargers from 60 W to 100 W – are available on the Power Integrations website at: www.power.com/PowiGaN.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, InnoSwitch, PowiGaN, FluxLink, and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

