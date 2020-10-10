+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
10.10.2020 23:00:00

Power couple and Co-Owners of KB Recording Group close Distribution Deal with Sony Music Entertainment and launch Joint Venture with Multi-Platinum Record Producer Andrew Lane and Drew Right Music

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Power couple and Co-Owners of KB Recording Group, Kyle Burkett and Tana Rose officially announce a Joint Venture with Multi-Platinum Record Producer Andrew Lane and Drew Right Music. Andrew has sold over 50 million records worldwide and is a Grammy voter and Emmy judge. He's written and produced music for a variety of major label artists, feature films and TV shows including The Backstreet Boys, Keith Sweat, Kelly Rowland, Becky G, Julia Michaels, Hannah Montana, High School Musical, Princess Diaries, Bring It On and more! His company Drew Right Music has a distribution deal with Sony Music China and holds key relationships with household names such as Nickelodeon, Disney, Universal Records and Def Jam.

CEO of KB Recording Group, Kyle Burkett (Pictured Left), CEO of Drew Right Music, Andrew Lane (Pictured Center), COO of KB Recording Group, Tana Rose (Pictured Right)

KB Recording Group and Drew Right Music's relationship blossomed after Kyle Burkett, the CEO of KB Recording Group, wrote and performed lyrics for the song 'Ain't Hollywood' that was produced by Andrew exclusively for a Feature Film. Kyle played the role of KB (himself) and Andrew also happened to be the music supervisor of that same film.

Kyle is a Juris Doctorate Candidate with a Concentration in Entertainment Law, holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Management with a concentration in Entertainment Business, and an Associate degree in Recording Arts from LA Film School in Hollywood; where he also met Tana Rose.

Chief Operating Officer of KB Recording Group Tana Rose, graduated with her Bachelor's degree in Business Management with a Concentration in Entertainment Business, as well as two other Associate degrees, one being in Music Production and the other being in Recording Arts. She's also a classically trained pianist and vocalist who recently signed a sync licensing deal with SoStereo Music to pitch her music for TV and film.

Together Kyle and Tana secured a distribution deal with The Orchard, a Division of Sony Music Entertainment for KB Recording Group and are excited to use their new recourses in conjunction with Drew Right Music's distribution deal with Sony Music China to help build and grow their artist's career's exponentially.

The Joint Venture's facility consists of an A and B room recording studio with private recording booths, a writer's room and a private conference space. The Joint Venture is looking to add new artists to their repertoire with the aim of eventually facilitating a major record label deal for the artists.

Submit for Consideration of an Artist Development deal today!

Submissions@KBRecordingGroup.com

https://www.kbrecordinggroup.com/artist-development

Media Contact:
Kyle Burkett
323-553-2336
kyle@kbrecordinggroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-couple-and-co-owners-of-kb-recording-group-close-distribution-deal-with-sony-music-entertainment-and-launch-joint-venture-with-multi-platinum-record-producer-andrew-lane-and-drew-right-music-301149781.html

SOURCE KB Recording Group

