Power Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Power Corporation of Canada (Power Corporation or the Corporation) (TSX: POW) today reported earnings results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Power Corporation

Consolidated results for the period ended June 30

Highlights

The Corporation's net asset value per share (a non-IFRS financial measure, see Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Presentation later in this news release) was $32.96 at June 30, 2020 , compared with $30.79 at March 31, 2020 , representing an increase of 7.0%.

at , compared with at , representing an increase of 7.0%. On June 29, 2020 , Great-West Lifeco Inc.'s (Lifeco) subsidiary, Empower Retirement, announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase Personal Capital Corporation, a hybrid wealth manager that combines a leading-edge digital experience with personalized advice delivered by human advisors.

, Great-West Lifeco Inc.'s (Lifeco) subsidiary, Empower Retirement, announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase Personal Capital Corporation, a hybrid wealth manager that combines a leading-edge digital experience with personalized advice delivered by human advisors. Lifeco's consolidated assets under administration were $1.7 trillion at June 30, 2020 , a 9.1% increase from March 31, 2020 primarily reflecting the market recovery.

at , a 9.1% increase from primarily reflecting the market recovery. IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) assets under management at June 30, 2020 were $165.4 billion , an increase of 12.1% from March 31, 2020 and down slightly from the quarter-end record high of $166.8 million at December 31, 2019 .

were , an increase of 12.1% from and down slightly from the quarter-end record high of at . Total net sales at IGM were $3.4 billion , compared to net redemptions of $544 million in the second quarter of 2019. Investment fund net sales were $864 million , compared to net redemptions of $364 million in the second quarter of 2019.

, compared to net redemptions of in the second quarter of 2019. Investment fund net sales were , compared to net redemptions of in the second quarter of 2019. On August 4, 2020 , Lifeco announced that an agreement has been reached to sell its Canadian subsidiary, GLC Asset Management Group Ltd., to Mackenzie Financial Corporation, a subsidiary of IGM. This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020 and is subject to regulatory approval.

, Lifeco announced that an agreement has been reached to sell its Canadian subsidiary, GLC Asset Management Group Ltd., to Mackenzie Financial Corporation, a subsidiary of IGM. This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020 and is subject to regulatory approval. Parjointco N.V. (Parjointco) and Pargesa Holding SA (Pargesa) announced on March 11, 2020 a public exchange offer for all Pargesa shares not held by Parjointco to be exchanged for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) shares. Following the successful public exchange offer, Parjointco now holds over 98% of Pargesa's total voting rights. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2020.

Second Quarter

Net earnings attributable to participating shareholders were $666 million or $0.99 per share, compared with $278 million or $0.64 per share in 2019.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to participating shareholders (a non-IFRS financial measure, see Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Presentation later in this news release) were $533 million or $0.79 per share, compared with $359 million or $0.83 per share in 2019.



[1] The Corporation completed a reorganization transaction on February 13, 2020 in which it acquired the minority interests of Power Financial (the Reorganization) and now holds 100% of the common shares in the capital of Power Financial. In the second quarter of 2019, the Corporation completed a substantial issuer bid and repurchased 9.8% of its Subordinate Voting Shares. [2] Power Financial participated in Lifeco's substantial issuer bid in the second quarter of 2019; the number of shares held by Power Financial decreased by 7.4%. [3] Other Investments include earnings (losses) from investment platforms including controlled and consolidated subsidiaries. [4] China Asset Management Co., Ltd. [5] Operating and other expenses, dividends on non-participating shares of the Corporation and its share of Power Financial's corporate operations.

Adjustments in the second quarter of 2020, excluded from adjusted net earnings, were a positive impact to earnings of $133 million or $0.20 per share mainly related to the Corporation's share of Lifeco's adjustments, which consist of market-related recoveries, actuarial assumption changes and management actions, and a recovery on the deconsolidation of IntegraMed America, Inc. (IntegraMed). Adjustments in the second quarter of 2019 were a net negative impact to earnings of $81 million mainly related to Lifeco's market-related impacts and a net loss on the sale of the U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business to Protective Life, partially offset by a positive impact from actuarial assumption changes.

Six Months

Net earnings attributable to participating shareholders were $866 million or $1.40 per share, compared with $570 million or $1.27 per share in 2019.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to participating shareholders were $878 million or $1.42 per share, compared with $610 million or $1.36 per share in 2019.

[1] The Corporation completed the Reorganization on February 13, 2020 and now holds 100% of the common shares in the capital of Power Financial. In the second quarter of 2019, the Corporation completed a substantial issuer bid and repurchased 9.8% of its Subordinate Voting Shares. [2] Power Financial participated in Lifeco's substantial issuer bid in the second quarter of 2019; the number of shares held by Power Financial decreased by 7.4%. [3] Other Investments include earnings (losses) from investment platforms including controlled and consolidated subsidiaries. [4] Operating and other expenses, dividends on non-participating shares of the Corporation and its share of Power Financial's corporate operations.

Adjustments in the six-month period of 2020, excluded from adjusted net earnings, were $12 million or $0.02 per share mainly related to the Corporation's share of Lifeco's adjustments, which consist of negative market-related impacts, offset by actuarial assumption changes and management actions as well as by a recovery on the deconsolidation of IntegraMed. Adjustments in the six-month period of 2019 were $40 million mainly related to Lifeco's market-related impacts and a net loss on the sale of the U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business to Protective Life, partially offset by a positive impact from actuarial assumption changes and management actions.

Great-West Lifeco, IGM Financial and Pargesa

Results for the period ended June 30

The information below is derived from Lifeco and IGM's interim MD&A, as prepared and disclosed by the respective companies in accordance with applicable securities legislation, and which is also available either directly from SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or from their websites, www.greatwestlifeco.com and www.igmfinancial.com. The information below related to Pargesa is derived from publicly disclosed information, as issued by Pargesa in its second quarter press release. Further information on Pargesa's results is available on its website at www.pargesa.ch.

GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.

Second Quarter

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $863 million or $0.930 per share, compared with $459 million or $0.489 per share in 2019. As a result of the sale of U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business during the second quarter of 2019, Lifeco's net earnings included a net charge of $199 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted net earnings [1] attributable to common shareholders were $706 million or $0.761 per share, compared with $627 million or $0.668 per share in 2019.

Adjustments in the second quarter of 2020, excluded from adjusted net earnings, were a net positive impact to earnings of $157 million, compared with a net negative impact of $168 million in 2019.

[1] Described as "base earnings" by Lifeco. For additional information, please refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Presentation section later in this news release.

Six Months

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $1,205 million or $1.299 per share, compared with $1,116 million or $1.159 per share in 2019.

Adjusted net earnings [1] attributable to common shareholders were $1,249 million or $1.347 per share, compared with $1,196 million or $1.241 per share in 2019.

Adjustments in the six-month period of 2020, excluded from adjusted net earnings, were a net negative impact to earnings of $44 million, compared with $80 million in 2019.

[1] Described as "base earnings" by Lifeco. For additional information, please refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Presentation section later in this news release.

IGM FINANCIAL INC.

Second Quarter

Net earnings and adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders were $183.5 million or $0.77 per share, compared with net earnings of $185.1 million or $0.77 per share and adjusted net earnings of $193.1 million or $0.81 per share in 2019.

Assets under management at June 30, 2020 were $165.4 billion, an increase of 12.1% from March 31, 2020.

Six Months

Net earnings and adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders were $344.4 million or $1.45 per share, compared with net earnings of $352.6 million or $1.47 per share and adjusted net earnings of $360.6 million or $1.50 per share in 2019.

PARGESA HOLDING SA

Second Quarter

Pargesa reported net earnings of SF203 million, compared with SF134 million in 2019.

Adjusted net earnings were SF209 million, compared with SF152 million in 2019. Adjustments, not included in adjusted net earnings, were a charge of SF6 million in the second quarter.

Pargesa reported a net asset value at June 30, 2020 of SF8,393 million, representing SF99.0 per share, compared with SF8,300 million or SF98.0 per share at March 31, 2020.

Pargesa adopted IFRS 9 in 2018. Power Corporation continues to apply IAS 39; this results in a decrease in its share of the contribution from Pargesa of $42 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Six Months

Pargesa reported net earnings of SF209 million, compared with SF225 million in 2019.

Adjusted net earnings were SF220 million, compared with SF246 million in 2019. Adjustments, not included in adjusted net earnings, were a charge of SF11 million in the six-month period.

Other Investments

For the period ended June 30

Other investments are comprised of the results of the Corporation's investment platforms, Sagard Holdings Inc. (Sagard Holdings) and Power Sustainable Capital Inc. (Power Sustainable Capital), which include income earned from asset management activities and investment activities. Asset management activities includes management fees and carried interests net of investment platform expenses and investment activities comprises income earned on the capital invested by the Corporation (proprietary capital) in each platform and the share of earnings (losses) of controlled and consolidated subsidiaries held within the investment platforms. Other includes the share of earnings (losses) of standalone businesses and the Corporation's investments in investment and hedge funds. For additional information, refer to the table later in this news release.

Second Quarter

Income from the Corporation's investment platforms was a loss of $2 million, compared with income of $40 million in 2019.

During the second quarter of 2020, Sagard Holdings deconsolidated IntegraMed resulting in a recovery on deconsolidation of $27 million which has been excluded from adjusted net earnings.

Six Months

Income from the Corporation's investment platforms was $30 million, compared with $24 million in 2019.

COVID-19

The outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, specifically identified as "COVID-19", has resulted in governments worldwide enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus. These measures, which include the implementation of travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and social distancing, have caused material disruption to businesses globally resulting in an economic slowdown. Governments and central banks have responded with significant monetary and fiscal interventions designed to stabilize economic conditions. Equity markets in particular have been volatile, experiencing material and rapid declines in the first quarter of 2020 followed by recoveries during the second quarter of 2020.

The Corporation is managing the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic utilizing its existing risk management framework. At Power Corporation and its group companies, the focus has continued to be on managing the safety and well-being of its people, maintaining operational effectiveness, ensuring that the group can serve its customers, assessing impacts on earnings, liquidity and capital, planning for different potential scenarios and engaging with stakeholders. The respective boards of directors of Power Financial, Lifeco, IGM, Pargesa and GBL are responsible for the governance structures and processes to oversee the management of the risk and potential impacts presented by the current economic slowdown and other potential consequences due to COVID-19.

The duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is unknown at this time. Economic damage and market weakness are being felt across the global economy. Significant economic headwinds are expected to continue in the second half of 2020 as a result of anticipated negative credit experiences, impairment of valuations in certain sectors of the economy and asset classes, and uncertainties in the durability and effectiveness of government and central bank interventions, among others. It is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments and the impact on the financial results and condition of the Corporation and its operating subsidiaries in future periods.

Dividend on Power Corporation Participating Shares

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 44.75 cents per share on the Participating Preferred Shares and the Subordinate Voting Shares of the Corporation, payable October 30, 2020 to shareholders of record September 30, 2020.

Dividends on Power Corporation Non-Participating Preferred Shares

The Board of Directors also declared quarterly dividends on the Corporation's preferred shares, payable October 15, 2020 to shareholders of record September 24, 2020:

Series Stock Symbol Amount

Series Stock Symbol Amount 1986 Series POW.PR.F Floating rate [1]

Series C POW.PR.C 36.25¢ Series A POW.PR.A 35¢

Series D POW.PR.D 31.25¢ Series B POW.PR.B 33.4375¢

Series G POW.PR.G 35¢

[1] Equal to one quarter of 70% of the average prime rate of two major Canadian chartered banks for the period June 1 to August 31, 2020.

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.

At June 30, 2020, Power Corporation held the following economic interests:

100% – Power Financial www.powerfinancial.com

66.9% – Great-West Lifeco (TSX: GWO) www.greatwestlifeco.com



62.1% – IGM Financial (TSX: IGM) www.igmfinancial.com



44.5% – Pargesa Holding (SIX: PARG) [1] www.pargesa.ch

www.pargesa.ch

83.6% – Wealthsimple Financial Corp. [2] www.wealthsimple.com

www.wealthsimple.com Investment Platforms

100% – Sagard Holdings [3] www.sagardholdings.com

www.sagardholdings.com

100% – Power Sustainable Capital www.powersustainable.com



Power Pacific Investment Management www.powerpacificim.com





Power Energy Corporation www.powerenergycorporation.com

27.8% – China AMC [4] www.chinaamc.com

[1] Increased from 27.8% to 44.5% on June 16, 2020. [2] Undiluted equity interest held by Lifeco, IGM and Power Financial. [3] Includes the Corporation's interest in European private equity funds (formerly Sagard Europe). Refer to the Corporation's most recent MD&A for interest in the funds managed by Sagard Holdings. [4] IGM and the Corporation each hold a 13.9% interest in China AMC.



Earnings Summary

Earnings

(unaudited) Three months ended

Six months ended (in millions of Canadian dollars) June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Adjusted net earnings [1]













Power Financial













Lifeco [2] 470

419

832

803 IGM [2] 108

113

205

220 Pargesa [2] 42

93

121

139 Corporate operations of Power Financial













Income (loss) from investments 3

−

(4)

(4) Operating and other expenses (21)

(25)

(49)

(50) Dividends on perpetual preferred shares (34)

(34)

(69)

(69)

568

566

1,036

1,039 Attributable to non-controlling interests of Power Financial [3] −

202

116

366 Corporation's share of Power Financial 568

364

920

673 Other Investments [4] (2)

40

30

24 China AMC 10

8

19

15 Corporate operations (30)

(40)

(65)

(76) Dividends on non-participating shares (13)

(13)

(26)

(26) Adjusted net earnings [5] 533

359

878

610 Adjustments – see below 133

(81)

(12)

(40) Net earnings [5] 666

278

866

570

[1] Effective the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation introduced a modified definition of its Non-IFRS earnings measures, Adjusted net earnings. The comparative figures have been restated. For additional information, please refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Presentation section later in this news release. [2] The contributions from Lifeco and IGM include an allocation of the results of Wealthsimple Financial Corp., KOHO Financial Inc., Portag3 Ventures Limited Partnership and Portag3 Ventures II Limited Partnership, based on their respective interest. The contributions from IGM and Pargesa reflect adjustments in accordance with IAS 39. [3] The comparatives have been adjusted to reflect a corporate elimination on consolidation directly in the contribution from IGM. [4] Includes earnings of the Corporation's investment platforms and earnings (losses) from Power Energy Corporation and standalone businesses which include IntegraMed (up to the date of deconsolidation on May 20, 2020). [5] Attributable to participating shareholders.

Earnings per Share

(unaudited) Three months ended

Six months ended (in dollars per share) June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Adjusted net earnings per share - basic [1]













Power Financial













Lifeco [2] 0.70

0.62

1.23

1.17 IGM [2] 0.16

0.17

0.30

0.31 Pargesa [2] 0.06

0.14

0.14

0.20 Corporate operations of Power Financial (0.08)

(0.09)

(0.18)

(0.18)

0.84

0.84

1.49

1.50 Other investments [3] −

0.10

0.05

0.06 China AMC 0.01

0.01

0.03

0.03 Corporate operations and dividends on non-participating shares (0.06)

(0.12)

(0.15)

(0.23) Adjusted net earnings per share [4] 0.79

0.83

1.42

1.36 Adjustments – see below 0.20

(0.19)

(0.02)

(0.09) Net earnings per share [4] 0.99

0.64

1.40

1.27



















[1] Effective the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation introduced a modified definition of its Non-IFRS earnings measures, Adjusted net earnings. The comparative figures have been restated. For additional information, please refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Presentation section later in this news release. [2] The contributions from Lifeco and IGM include an allocation of the results of Wealthsimple Financial Corp., KOHO Financial Inc., Portag3 Ventures Limited Partnership and Portag3 Ventures II Limited Partnership, based on their respective interest. The contributions from IGM and Pargesa reflect adjustments in accordance with IAS 39. [3] Includes earnings of the Corporation's investment platforms and earnings (losses) from Power Energy Corporation and standalone businesses which include IntegraMed (up to the date of deconsolidation on May 20, 2020). [4] Attributable to participating shareholders.

Investment Platforms

(unaudited) Three months ended

Six months ended (in millions of Canadian dollars) June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Sagard Holdings













Asset management activities [1] 1

(13)

(4)

(20) Investment activities (proprietary capital) (5)

5

32

8 Power Sustainable Capital













Investment activities (proprietary capital) (7)

49

43

52 Other













Standalone businesses [2] 5

(20)

(39)

(34) Investment and hedge funds and other [3] 4

19

(2)

18

(2)

40

30

24

[1] Includes management fees charged by the investment platform on proprietary capital. Management fees paid by the Corporation are deducted from income from investment activities. [2] Includes the Corporation's share of earnings (losses) of IntegraMed (up to the date of deconsolidation on May 20, 2020), Lumenpulse Group Inc., The Lion Electric Co., and a jointly controlled corporation and associates. [3] Other consists mainly of foreign exchange gains or losses and interest on cash and cash equivalents.

Adjustments (not included in adjusted net earnings)

(unaudited) Three months ended

Six months ended (in millions of Canadian dollars) June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Share of Lifeco's adjustments:













Actuarial assumption changes and management actions 82

25

47

113 Market-related impacts 23

(4)

(77)

(32) Net charge on the sale, via reinsurance, of U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business −

(134)

−

(134)

105

(113)

(30)

(53) Share of IGM's adjustments:













Share of Lifeco's adjustments [1] 4

(4)

(1)

(2)

4

(4)

(1)

(2) Share of Pargesa's adjustments:













Imerys – Impairments, restructuring charges and other (2)

(7)

(2)

(7) Parques and other charges (1)

−

(2)

−

(3)

(7)

(4)

(7)

106

(124)

(35)

(62) Attributable to non-controlling interests of Power Financial −

(43)

4

(22) Corporation's share of Power Financial 106

(81)

(39)

(40) Other investments













Recovery on deconsolidation of IntegraMed 27

−

27

−

133

(81)

(12)

(40)

[1] Includes IGM's share of Lifeco's Adjustments for the impact of actuarial assumption changes and management actions and market-related impacts on insurance contract liabilities, in accordance with the Corporation's definition of Adjusted net earnings. For additional information, please refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Presentation section later in this news release.

Net Asset Value

Net asset value represents management's estimate of the fair value of the participating shareholders' equity of the Corporation. Net asset value is the fair value of the assets of the combined Power Financial and Power Corporation's non-consolidated balance sheet less their net debt and preferred shares. The Corporation's net asset value per share is presented on a look-through basis.

The Corporation's net asset value per share was $32.96 at June 30, 2020, compared with $30.79 at March 31, 2020, representing an increase of 7.0%. The net asset value per share was $44.98 at December 31, 2019.

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019

Combined non-consolidated balance sheet Fair value adjustment Net asset value Combined non-consolidated balance sheet [1] Fair value adjustment Net asset value Assets











Investments











Power Financial [2]











Lifeco 13,933 829 14,762 13,654 6,976 20,630 IGM 2,778 2,102 4,880 2,729 2,786 5,515 Parjointco [3] 3,763 (1,223) 2,540 3,954 (1,413) 2,541 Other Power Financial investments 193 134 327 203 127 330 Other investments











Sagard Holdings











Asset management companies [4] 164 − 164 153 − 153 Investments [5] 686 − 686 587 − 587 Power Sustainable Capital











Power Pacific 850 − 850 739 − 739 Power Energy Corporation 384 349 733 325 320 645 Other 660 199 859 671 223 894 China AMC [6] 687 − 687 658 − 658 Cash and cash equivalents 1,362 − 1,362 1,392 − 1,392 Other assets 337 − 337 360 − 360 Total assets 25,797 2,390 28,187 25,425 9,019 34,444













Liabilities and

non-participating shares











Debentures and other debt instruments 1,027 − 1,027 933 − 933 Other liabilities [7] 1,083 − 1,083 1,024 − 1,024 Non-participating shares and

perpetual preferred shares 3,788 − 3,788 3,790 − 3,790 Total liabilities and

non-participating shares 5,898 − 5,898 5,747 − 5,747 Non-controlling interests − − − 6,464 3,050 9,514

5,898 − 5,898 12,211 3,050 15,261













Net value











Participating shareholders'

equity / Net asset value 19,899 2,390 22,289 13,214 5,969 19,183













Per share 29.43

32.96 30.98

44.98

[1] In the second quarter of 2020, the Corporation modified the presentation of the asset management companies held by the investment platforms. For additional information, please refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Presentation below. [2] Investments held by Power Financial have been presented on a look-through basis at December 31, 2019; the corresponding adjustment representing the ownership not held by Power Corporation is included in non-controlling interests. [3] As part of the Pargesa reorganization, Parjointco holds approximately 90% of Pargesa's shares at June 30, 2020; the fair value of Parjointco at June 30, 2020 is based on the market value of GBL. At December 31, 2019, the fair value of Parjointco based on the market value of GBL was $3,032 million. [4] The management companies of the investment funds are presented at their carrying value in accordance with IFRS. [5] Includes investments in European private equity, formerly Sagard Europe. [6] Valued at carrying value in accordance with IFRS. [7] In accordance with IAS 12 Income taxes, no deferred tax liability is recognized with respect to temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries and jointly controlled corporations as the Corporation is able to control the timing of the reversal of the temporary differences and it is probable that the temporary differences will not reverse in the foreseeable future. If the Corporation were to dispose of an investment in a subsidiary or a jointly controlled corporation, income taxes payable on such disposition would be minimized through careful and prudent tax planning and structuring, as well as with the use of available tax attributes not otherwise recognized on the balance sheet, including tax losses, tax basis, safe income and foreign tax surplus associated with the subsidiary or jointly controlled corporation.

Eligible Dividends

For purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation, all of the above dividends on the Corporation's preferred shares (including the Participating Preferred Shares) and Subordinate Voting Shares are eligible dividends.

