10.12.2019 02:24:00

Power a Greener 5G Era with UNISUN Renewable Power Solutions

SHANGHAI, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisun Energy Group, a leading investor in the renewable energy market, recently entered into an agreement with China Tower's subsidiary in Heyuan, Guangdong province to jointly build China's first 5G green base stations. According to the agreement, Unisun Energy will provide energy conservation and emission reduction services as well as clean energy to China Tower's base stations by investing in a distributed PV facility. With installed capacity of some 11.76 MW, construction of the first phase started in November 2019 while the completed facility will serve more than 1,000 high energy consumption base stations. The project is not only another exploration of the "Solar PV+" model by further extending the application of solar PV solutions, but also lays a sound foundation for the future application and popularization of 5G by providing clean energy.

The new, energy-efficient and environmentally responsible base stations built using distributed PV systems and energy storage systems can provide a backup power supply without being affected by any unscheduled power shortage at the tower. Furthermore, the tower's operation costs can be significantly reduced through the use of the base station's roof as well as unused land nearby.

"Today, no industry in China can develop and innovate at the expense of the environment and non-renewable energy," said Unisun Energy Group chairwoman He Yisha. "5G base stations powered by distributed PV systems require less investment in local power infrastructure, and provide the surrounding region and its inhabitants with the most efficient 5G-powered services, which feature the lowest cost and maximum coverage. We show genuine respect for the outstanding strategic vision and prospective business planning of China Tower'sGuangdong and Heyuan subsidiaries."

"Looking ahead, Unisun Energy plans to work with China Tower's other regional subsidiaries to further explore the 'PV + Telecom' model and see how it can transform the energy sector, helping China Tower realize economic, environmental and social benefits by providing them a diversified range of new energy solutions," stated Tian Dayong, co-founder and China president of Unisun Energy.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-a-greener-5g-era-with-unisun-renewable-power-solutions-300971784.html

SOURCE Unisun Energy

