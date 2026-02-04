Powell Industries Aktie 963709 / US7391281067
04.02.2026 05:35:46
Powell Industries Inc. Reveals Advance In Q1 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $41.39 million, or $3.40 per share. This compares with $34.76 million, or $2.86 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $251.18 million from $241.43 million last year.
Powell Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $41.39 Mln. vs. $34.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.40 vs. $2.86 last year. -Revenue: $251.18 Mln vs. $241.43 Mln last year.