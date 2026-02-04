Powell Industries Inc. Reveals Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $41.39 million, or $3.40 per share. This compares with $34.76 million, or $2.86 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $251.18 million from $241.43 million last year.

Powell Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $41.39 Mln. vs. $34.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.40 vs. $2.86 last year. -Revenue: $251.18 Mln vs. $241.43 Mln last year.