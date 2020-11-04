SMI 10’004 2.2%  SPI 12’467 2.0%  Dow 27’480 2.1%  DAX 12’089 2.6%  Euro 1.0696 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’099 2.6%  Gold 1’909 0.8%  Dollar 0.9127 -0.6%  Öl 40.2 2.5% 
04.11.2020 01:50:00

Powell Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.26 per share.  The dividend is payable on December 16, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2020.

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways.  For more information, please visit powellind.com.

Contact:

Michael Metcalf, CFO


Powell Industries, Inc.


713-947-4422




Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman


Alpha IR Group


POWL@alpha-ir.com


312-445-2870

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powell-industries-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301166111.html

SOURCE Powell Industries

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.65
5.77 %
CS Group 9.33
4.78 %
LafargeHolcim 42.58
3.70 %
The Swatch Grp 203.70
3.56 %
CieFinRichemont 60.00
3.52 %
ABB 23.25
1.66 %
SGS 2’354.00
1.55 %
Roche Hldg G 306.65
1.09 %
Givaudan 3’801.00
0.69 %
Swisscom 473.40
0.51 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

03.11.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
03.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 3.40% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Swatch Group AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, Swiss Re AG
03.11.20
Will This La Niña"s Impact Be Different?
03.11.20
Vontobel: derimail - Capped Bonus Zertifikat auf SAP - bis morgen zeichnen
03.11.20
SMI - Kaufinteresse kehrt vor US-Wahlen zurück
02.11.20
Die Spannung steigt – Wahltag in den USA | BX Swiss TV
30.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Julius Bär, Partners Group, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
mehr
Die Spannung steigt – Wahltag in den USA | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bei UBS sollen offenbar Filialen geschlossen werden - UBS-Aktie steigt
Überraschende Entscheidung: Credit Suisse legt sich offenbar auf neuen Verwaltungsratspräsidenten fest - Aktie springt an
Roche-Aktie gewinnt: Roche erhält Zulassung in EU für Tecentriq-Kombination bei Leberkrebs
Tag der US-Präsidentschaftswahl: Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Chinas Börsen legen letztlich zu
ABB erhält von Daewoo Shipbuilding Auftrag im Wert von mehreren hundert Millionen US-Dollar - Aktie gewinnt
Alibaba-Aktie knickt ein: Börsengang von Ant in Hongkong und Shanghai verschoben
US-Börsen gehen mit Gewinnen in den Feierabend -- SMI legt letztlich kräftig zu -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen höher
Experten-Seminar: Technischer Ausblick auf die Finanzmärkte - so sollten sich Anleger zur US-Wahl positionieren!
Kiadis-Aktie +249 Prozent: Sanofi will Krebsmedikamente-Spezialisten Kiadis kaufen - Sanofi-Aktie im Plus
Studie mit pessimistischem Ausblick für die Apple-Aktie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Tag der US-Präsidentschaftswahl: Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Chinas Börsen legen letztlich zu
In den USA gingen die Kurse nach oben. Am Tag der mit Spannung erwarteten US-Präsidentschaftswahl standen die Zeichen in der Schweiz und in Deutschland auf Grün. Die Aktienmärkte auf dem chinesischen Festland zeigten sich am Dienstag fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit