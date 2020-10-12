NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Poultry Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global poultry market.







Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the poultry market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global poultry market opportunities and strategies to 2030 report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers the following chapters

• Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

• Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

• Introduction – The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by geography, segmentation by type, by distribution channel, by product type and by nature.

• Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the poultry market. This chapter also defines and describes goods and related services covered in the report.

• Product Analysis – The product/service analysis section of the report describes the leading products/services in the market along with key features and differentiators for those products.

• Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the poultry industry supply chain.

• Customer Information – This chapter covers recent customers' trends/preferences in the global poultry market.

• Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global poultry market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

• COVID Impact – This chapter describes the COVID impact on the global poultry market.

• Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2019-2023), (2023-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

• Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2019-2023), (2023-2025), and (2025-2030) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

• Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2015-2030) and analysis for different segments.

• Global Macro Comparison – The global poultry' market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the poultry market size, percentage of GDP, and average poultry' market expenditure.

• Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region's market size (2019), historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2019-2023), (2023-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region. The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, COVID impact, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, taxes levied, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies.

• Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global poultry market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

• Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

• Market Background – This section describes the meat, poultry and seafood market of which the poultry market is a segment. This chapter includes the meat, poultry and seafood market 2015-23 values, and regional analyses for the meat, poultry and seafood market.

• Market Opportunities And Strategies– This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

• Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for poultry providers in terms of product offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

• Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Markets Covered:



The global poultry market is segmented into -

By Type Of Animal: Chicken; Turkey; Ducks And Geese; Others

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets; Convenience Stores; Foodservice Stores; E-commerce; Others

By Product Type: Fresh/Chilled; Frozen; Ready-to-cook; Ready-to-eat; Others

By Nature: Organic; Conventional



Companies Mentioned: Tyson Foods, Inc.; JBS S.A.; BRF S.A.; Koch Foods; Charoen Pokphand Foods



Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Portugal, Switzerland, Ireland, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, Israel, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria



Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



