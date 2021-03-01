Poultry and Egg Production Industry | BizVibe Adds New Poultry and Egg Production Companies Which Can Be Discovered and Tracked

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe is continuing to expand the number of companies which can be discovered and tracked within their poultry meat and egg production category offering. Users can browse high-quality company profiles, allowing them to discover 600+ poultry meat and egg production companies, spanning across 60+ countries, which are categorized into 40+ products and services. Discover Companies for Free

Companies listed under this NAICS classification are defined as being primarily engaged in breeding, hatching, and raising poultry for meat or egg production. Examples of categories that fall under this industry group include poultry hatcheries and broiler/other meat type chicken production (such as Cornish hen fryer chicken, roaster chicken, etc.). BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with poultry and egg production companies from all over the world.

What's in a BizVibe Company Profile?

The 10 million+ company profiles on BizVibe's platform contain high-quality insights, helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects. Some of the valuable information found in these company profiles include:

Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings

Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers.

Company performance and risk monitoring

Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts

Related Product and Service Categories

BizVibe's poultry and egg production industry group is categorized into 40+ related products and services. Discover companies for all 40+ offerings which include:

Egg production

Turkey production

production Duck production

Fryer chicken production

Discover Companies in the Agriculture Industry

BizVibe lists poultry and egg production as a part of their agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting industry. This industry contains 19 total industry groups which all contain hundreds of company profiles that can be viewed for free. These profiles are segmented into the following categories:

Oilseed and Grain Farming

Hog and pig farming

Logging

Hunting and Trapping

Greenhouse, Nursery, and Floriculture Production

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

