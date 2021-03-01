SMI 10’522 -1.3%  SPI 13’134 -1.3%  Dow 30’932 -1.5%  DAX 13’786 -0.7%  Euro 1.0973 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’636 -1.3%  Gold 1’734 -2.0%  Bitcoin 41’435 -3.0%  Dollar 0.9085 0.4%  Öl 66.0 -1.7% 

01.03.2021 05:20:00

Poultry and Egg Production Industry | BizVibe Adds New Poultry and Egg Production Companies Which Can Be Discovered and Tracked

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe is continuing to expand the number of companies which can be discovered and tracked within their poultry meat and egg production category offering. Users can browse high-quality company profiles, allowing them to discover 600+ poultry meat and egg production companies, spanning across 60+ countries, which are categorized into 40+ products and services. Discover Companies for Free

Snapshot of BizVibe's poultry and egg production industry group and product categories.

Companies listed under this NAICS classification are defined as being primarily engaged in breeding, hatching, and raising poultry for meat or egg production. Examples of categories that fall under this industry group include poultry hatcheries and broiler/other meat type chicken production (such as Cornish hen fryer chicken, roaster chicken, etc.). BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with poultry and egg production companies from all over the world.

More Details: https://agriculture.bizvibe.com/poultry-and-egg-production/

What's in a BizVibe Company Profile?

The 10 million+ company profiles on BizVibe's platform contain high-quality insights, helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects. Some of the valuable information found in these company profiles include:

  • Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
  • Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers.
  • Company performance and risk monitoring
  • Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts

Quickly find the right companies best suited for your business
Find companies

Related Product and Service Categories

BizVibe's poultry and egg production industry group is categorized into 40+ related products and services. Discover companies for all 40+ offerings which include:

  • Egg production
  • Turkey production
  • Duck production
  • Fryer chicken production

View all related product and service categories

Discover Companies in the Agriculture Industry

BizVibe lists poultry and egg production as a part of their agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting industry. This industry contains 19 total industry groups which all contain hundreds of company profiles that can be viewed for free. These profiles are segmented into the following categories:

  • Oilseed and Grain Farming
  • Hog and pig farming
  • Logging
  • Hunting and Trapping
  • Greenhouse, Nursery, and Floriculture Production

View all agriculture categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact:
BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: jesse@bizvibe.com
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poultry-and-egg-production-industry--bizvibe-adds-new-poultry-and-egg-production-companies-which-can-be-discovered-and-tracked-301237021.html

SOURCE BizVibe

Am 1. Februar 2020 startet Lucas Bruggeman als neuer CEO der BX Swiss AG in einem noch vollen Büro. Das änderte sich sehr schnell und das gesamte BX Swiss Team befand sich im Homeoffice. Heute bei BX Swiss TV zieht Lucas Bruggeman Bilanz von seinem ersten Jahr und gibt Einblicke was die Partner, Kunden, Privatanleger und Zuschauer in den nächsten Monaten erwarten können.

Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

