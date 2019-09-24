Pouches (Stand-Up, Flat, Rollstock) Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pouches Market by Type (Stand-Up, Flat, Rollstock), Material (Plastic Films, Aluminum Foil, Paper, Bioplastics), Treatment Type (Standard, Aseptic, Retort, Hot-Filled), Pouch Weight, Sealer, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pouches Market is Projected to Grow from USD 36.4 Billion in 2019, to reach USD 46.1 Billion by 2024, Recording a CAGR of 4.8%.

The rise in demand for packaged food and beverages is projected to drive the overall growth of the pouches market across the globe from 2019 to 2024.



The rising demand for packaged food and the need for cost-effective packaging solutions is projected to drive the demand for pouches. However, the recycling of multi-layer structures and the availability of substitutes are projected to inhibit the growth of the market.



In terms of value, the stand-up pouches segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The stand-up pouches segment in the pouches market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value. The growth of this segment is attributed to the high demand for stand-up pouches in the food & beverage industry, as they are durable and render high stability to the product. Stand-up pouches are commonly used for food packaging products such as coffee, tea, sauces, and candies. They are considered an ideal packaging solution for products that weigh less than a pound.



In terms of value, the standard segment is projected to dominate the pouches market from 2019 to 2024.



The standard segment is projected to dominate the pouches market from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value. The demand for longer shelf life, aesthetic appeal, and high seal integrity are some of the key factors contributing to the growth of the standard segment. In addition, this segment is projected to account for the largest share in the market due to its cost-effectiveness and aesthetic display in stores. However, the hot-filled segment is projected to witness significant growth due to the high demand for products with longer shelf life and their usage in ready-to-drink beverages.



In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific pouches market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific pouches market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to the increase in the disposable income of individuals, which has led to a rise in the demand for ready-to-eat products. Furthermore, the easy availability of raw materials and the increasing demand for compact packaging solutions from densely populated countries such as India and China are projected to drive the demand for pouches.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Pouches Market

4.2 Asia Pacific: Pouches Market, By Type and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Packaged Food & Beverages

5.2.1.2 Cost-Effectiveness

5.2.1.3 Rise in Demand From End-Use Industries

5.2.1.4 Aesthetic Appeal

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Demand From Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Growing Popularity of Pouches in Alcohol Packaging

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Availability of Substitutes

5.2.4.2 Recycling of Multi-Layer Structure



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



7 Pouches Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Stand-Up Pouches

7.2.1 Bottom Gusset Bags are the Most Preferred Type of Pouches

7.3 Flat Pouches

7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Four-Side-Seal Pouches to Drive the Demand for Flat Pouches

7.4 Rollstock

7.4.1 Rise in Demand for Ready-To-Eat Food is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Rollstock Segment



8 Pouches Market, By Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Plastic Films

8.2.1 The Plastic Films Segment to Lead the Pouches Market

8.2.2 Polyethylene (PE)

8.2.2.1 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

8.2.2.2 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

8.2.2.3 Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (Lldpe)

8.2.3 Polypropylene (PP)

8.2.3.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

8.2.3.2 Cast Polypropylene (CPP)

8.2.4 Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

8.2.5 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

8.2.6 Polyamide

8.3 Aluminum Foil

8.3.1 Rising Demand for High Ductility and Barrier Protection Packaging Products to Drive the Demand for Aluminum Foil

8.4 Paper

8.4.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Low Weight to Drive the Growth of the Paper Segment

8.5 Bioplastics

8.5.1 Growing Trend Towards Sustainable Packaging to Drive the Bioplastics Segment



9 Pouches Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Food

9.2.1 Growth in Demand for Compact & Lightweight Packaging to Drive the Pouches Demand in the Food Industry

9.3 Beverages

9.3.1 Beverages Application is Projected to Grow at the Fastest Rate During the Forecast Period

9.4 Personal Care & Homecare

9.4.1 Increasing Demand for Pouches in Personal Care to Drive the Market

9.5 Healthcare

9.5.1 Aesthetic Appeal and Product Protection Characteristics of Pouches to Drive Its Demand in Healthcare

9.6 Others



10 Pouches Market, By Treatment Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Standard

10.2.1 Standard Pouches to Be the Largest Segment of the Pouches Market

10.3 Aseptic

10.3.1 Increasing Need for A Longer Shelf Life of Products to Boost the Usage of Aseptic Pouches

10.4 Retort

10.4.1 Rise in Demand for Ready-To-Eat Food is Expected to Drive the Demand for Retort Pouches

10.5 Hot-Filled

10.5.1 High Demand From the Beverages Industry to Drive the Demand for Hot-Filled Pouches



11 Pouches Market, By Pouch Weight

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Below 10 Grams

11.3 10-20 Grams

11.4 50-70 Grams

11.5 More Than 70 Grams



12 Stand-Up Pouches Market, By Sealer

12.1 Stand-Up Pouches Market, By Sealer

12.2 Direct Heat Sealer

12.3 Vacuum Pouch Sealer



13 Pouches Market, By Region

