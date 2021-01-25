SMI 10’926 -0.1%  SPI 13’534 -0.2%  Dow 30’878 -0.4%  DAX 13’644 -1.7%  Euro 1.0784 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’553 -1.4%  Gold 1’858 0.3%  Bitcoin 29’993 4.9%  Dollar 0.8881 0.3%  Öl 55.6 0.6% 

Börse & Trading für Anfänger - In diesem kostenlosen Kurs lernen Sie alles, was Sie für den Einstieg ins Trading wissen müssen. Trading birgt Risiken. -w-
25.01.2021 18:53:00

Potomac Edison Installs First EV Fast Charging Stations in Maryland

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has completed installation of four electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging stations in Hancock and McHenry, the first such units the company has installed in its Maryland service area.

Potomac Edison Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

Fast-charging stations, also known as direct-current fast chargers (DCFC), can provide an 80% charge for most vehicles in less than an hour, enabling drivers to recharge during the day or on a break. Earlier this month, Potomac Edison installed two of these stations at Joseph Hancock Primitive Park in Hancock, and in late December the company installed two fast-charging stations at the Deep Creek Lake Information Center in McHenry.

Potomac Edison also installed Level 2 charging stations, which can accommodate two vehicles for simultaneous charging and deliver 8 to 24 miles of range per hour of charging, at the Deep Creek Information Center and at the Rail Trail Municipal Parking Lot in Hancock in December.

The new stations are part of Potomac Edison's EV Driven pilot program, a five-year Maryland Public Service Commission-approved program designed to benefit the state's environment by reducing auto emissions and support Maryland's goal to reach 300,000 zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2025. Over the course of the program, Potomac Edison will install 59 charging stations, including 20 fast-charging stations, across its seven-county Maryland territory.

"We're very pleased to have installed our first electric vehicle fast-charging stations in Maryland and excited about the progress we have made in expanding the charging station network," said James A. Sears, Jr., president of FirstEnergy's Maryland operations. "We look forward to building on this positive momentum in 2021 as we install additional charging stations across our service territory and continue to support Maryland's efforts toward electric vehicle adoption throughout the state."

Over the last two months, in addition to the fast-charging stations, Potomac Edison has completed new dual port Level 2 stations in Boonsboro, Cumberland, Keedysville, New Market and Oakland. To date, Potomac Edison has installed 16 charging stations at the following locations:

  • Boonsboro: Boonsboro Town Hall, 15 North Main St.
  • Cumberland:Allegany College, 12401 Willowbrook Road
  • Cumberland: Liberty Street Parking, 40 North Liberty St.
  • Frederick: MARC Station, 155 B and O Ave.
  • Frostburg: Parish Hall Parking Lot, 16 Uhl St.
  • Hancock: Joseph Hancock Primitive Park, 159 West Main St. (two stations)
  • Hancock: Rail Trail Municipal Parking Lot, 77 West Main St.
  • Keedysville: Keedysville Library, 22 Taylor Drive
  • McHenry: Deep Creek Lake Information Center, 2 Vacation Way (three stations)
  • McHenry:Garrett College, 687 Mosser Road
  • Middletown: Middletown Municipal Parking, 119 Washington St.
  • New Market: New Market Town Hall, 40 South Alley
  • Oakland: Oakland Municipal Parking, 108 East Oak St.

Electric vehicles offer a clean, efficient alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles, averaging as low as one-third the cost-per-mile of gasoline. Depending on the battery capacity, EV driving range can vary from about 80 miles up to 280 miles or more. The installation of public charging stations through the EV Driven program will help reduce "range anxiety" for EV owners, as well as provide key data to help determine future implementation efforts throughout Maryland and other areas served by FirstEnergy's utilities.

Potomac Edison is also offering rebates for both residential and non-residential charger installations. Residential customers of Potomac Edison in Maryland are eligible for rebates of $300 for the installation of EV charging stations at their homes and can also earn additional rewards for using their chargers during off-peak hours. Multifamily property owners can receive a rebate of up to $5,000 for the installation of charging stations within Potomac Edison's service territory. For more information, please visit www.evdrivenpe.com.

Potomac Edison serves about 270,000 customers in all or parts of Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery, and Washington counties. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com, on Twitter @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of recently installed fast charging stations are available to download on Flickr.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/potomac-edison-installs-first-ev-fast-charging-stations-in-maryland-301214248.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’679.00
2.05 %
Swisscom 477.40
1.70 %
Alcon 66.42
1.47 %
Lonza Grp 607.40
1.37 %
Nestle 101.80
0.77 %
UBS Group 12.92
-1.75 %
Swiss Life Hldg 417.60
-1.99 %
Zurich Insur Gr 361.60
-2.06 %
LafargeHolcim 49.02
-2.31 %
CieFinRichemont 82.86
-3.04 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV
09:44
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz «einlocken» bei tiefem Lock-In Level von 95%
08:07
SMI weiter im Aufwind
06:49
Daily Markets: SMI – Aufwärtstrend erreicht neue Hochs / Alphabet – Neue Rekorde in greifbarer Nähe
22.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
21.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche erreicht mit Augenmittel Faricimab Ziele in Phase-III-Studien
Relief Therapeutics und Acer Therapeutics wollen zusammenarbeiten - Relief-Aktie steigt
SMI schliesst wenig bewegt -- DAX sackt bis zum Handelsende ab -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Tesla-Aktie gefragt: Tesla plant wohl Massenfertigung von Batterien mit neuer Technologie
Expertenmeinungen: Apple-Aktie auch 2021 einer der Top-Picks
Achiko schliesst Phase 1-Studie für COVID-19-Tests ab - Aktie schiesst hoch
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Lonza-Aktie gewinnt: Lonza-Präsident erwartet weiteren Ausbau in Visp
Stratege: Spekulative Stimmung am Markt - alle Zeichen auf bevorstehendes Platzen einer Blase
Tipps für 2021: Börsenexperte Jim Cramer verrät seine 10 Branchen und Zukunftstrends

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst wenig bewegt -- DAX sackt bis zum Handelsende ab -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Montag zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel nach anfänglichen Gewinnen tief ins Minus. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zum Wochenbeginn Aufschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit