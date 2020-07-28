+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
28.07.2020 22:10:00

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Announces Campfire Burn Ban on Idaho Properties

PotlatchDeltic Corporation today announced effective Thursday, July 30, 2020, that no campfires or open burning will be allowed on its properties in the State of Idaho due to increasing fire danger in the region. The burning ban on PotlatchDeltic’s Idaho properties will remain in effect until conditions improve. Additional information about PotlatchDeltic’s Idaho properties can be found online at www.potlatchdeltic.com. PotlatchDeltic urges all visitors to Idaho’s forests to exercise extreme caution in regards to fire while recreating this summer.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

