PotlatchDeltic Board Declares Distribution on Common Stock

The board of directors of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) has declared a quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock. The distribution of $0.40 per share is payable March 31, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 6, 2020.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.9 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

