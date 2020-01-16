|
16.01.2020 18:11:00
PotlatchDeltic Announces Tax Treatment for 2019 Dividend Distributions
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) announced today the tax treatment for its dividend distributions made in 2019 on the company’s Common Stock. The dividend distributions of $1.60 per share are classified for income tax purposes as follows: $1.5632 (97.7%) of Capital Gain Distributions (long-term 20% rate) and $0.0368 (2.3%) as a Non-dividend Distribution (return of capital).
The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of the company’s 2019 dividends:
2019 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)
PotlatchDeltic Corporation Common Stock: PCH
CUSIP# 737630103
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Distribution
|
Capital Gain
|
Return of
|
03/08/2019
|
03/29/2019
|
$0.40
|
$0.3908
|
$0.0092
|
06/07/2019
|
06/28/2019
|
$0.40
|
$0.3908
|
$0.0092
|
09/13/2019
|
09/30/2019
|
$0.40
|
$0.3908
|
$0.0092
|
12/16/2019
|
12/31/2019
|
$0.40
|
$0.3908
|
$0.0092
|
|
Total
|
$1.60
|
$1.5632
|
$0.0368
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific treatment of PotlatchDeltic distributions.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.9 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200116005646/en/
