16.01.2020 18:11:00

PotlatchDeltic Announces Tax Treatment for 2019 Dividend Distributions

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) announced today the tax treatment for its dividend distributions made in 2019 on the company’s Common Stock. The dividend distributions of $1.60 per share are classified for income tax purposes as follows: $1.5632 (97.7%) of Capital Gain Distributions (long-term 20% rate) and $0.0368 (2.3%) as a Non-dividend Distribution (return of capital).

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of the company’s 2019 dividends:

2019 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)
PotlatchDeltic Corporation Common Stock: PCH
CUSIP# 737630103

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution
Per Share

Capital Gain

Return of
Capital

03/08/2019

03/29/2019

$0.40

$0.3908

$0.0092

06/07/2019

06/28/2019

$0.40

$0.3908

$0.0092

09/13/2019

09/30/2019

$0.40

$0.3908

$0.0092

12/16/2019

12/31/2019

$0.40

$0.3908

$0.0092

 

Total

$1.60

$1.5632

$0.0368

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific treatment of PotlatchDeltic distributions.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.9 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

02.04.19 Potlatch Buy Seaport Global Securities
15.03.19 Potlatch Outperform BMO Capital Markets

