Potential Life Saving COVID-19 Survival Manual Removed from Amazon Kindle Store Three Days before Official Launch

SEATTLE, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Steven Quay, MD, PhD, author and physician-scientist, announces the availability of his 158-page book, "Your COVID-19 Survival Manual: A Physician's Guide to Keep You and Your Family Healthy During the Pandemic and Beyond," in paperback and eBook format on his website, www.DrQuay.com, beginning Monday, June 8, 2020. Proceeds from the book will go to military veterans performing COVID-19 relief work in their communities.

The book had been made available in pre-launch mode in the Amazon Kindle website for only a matter of hours when it was pulled down with no notice. Later Dr. Quay received an email stating: "Due to the rapidly-changing nature of information around the COVID-19 virus, we are referring customers to official sources for health information about the virus." No method to appeal the decision was provided.

During the hours Your COVID-19 Survival Manual was available and before any promotional activity, the eBook became:

The #1 New Release in Immunology

The #1 New Release in Respiratory Diseases

The #1 New Release in Microbiological Diseases

Received a Five Star Review, stating: "Easy to read and understand as well as being based on History and Science. Would highly recommend to anyone. Be safe and secure and follow the recommendations which are cleanly documented and shared."

"I was really surprised to have this important information on how to keep you and your family safe during this pandemic banned from the largest eBook platform in the world," stated Dr. Quay. "As a physician-scientist, inventor of seven FDA-approved pharmaceuticals that have helped over 80 million people worldwide, and with 9,800 citations from other researchers to my contributions to medicine over a 30+ year career, it feels wrong that I cannot share the hours of work I have done since January to understand this new virus and help people fight it. Despite this temporary setback, my team has done an incredible job working 24/7 to pivot away from this problem and make 'Your COVID-19 Survival Manual' available on my website beginning on Monday, June 8th, 2020."

"Since January, when official sources for health information said there was no evidence of human-to-human spread, to February when face masks were said to be useless, to March when schools were closed with no evidence of pediatric spread and threats of keeping them closed until a vaccine is available were made, to April when hydroxychloroquine was said to increase death, only to have that paper retracted after I and others showed it was simply bad science, to May when the CDC and WHO can't agree on the value of face masks, I have tried to provide evidence-based solutions for getting through this pandemic," continued Dr. Quay. "I will continue to use my website and book to help as many people as I can and hope the proceeds from the sale of the book can be used to make a difference in communities hard hit by COVID-19."

About Your COVID-19 Survival Manual: A Physician's Guide to Keep You and Your Family Healthy During the Pandemic and Beyond

This 158-page eBook is chock-full of lifesaving tips you can't find anywhere else to help you and your family stay safe while sheltering-in-place, as well as how to get back to life in the coming weeks and months.

Some highlights:

One 2-minute step you can take every time you come home to kill coronavirus before it enters your lungs

A quick, free home test for COVID-19 that is as good as the FDA-approved nasal swab

The one exercise you won't learn in the gym that can save your life

How NOT to die of COVID-19 (Make your lungs younger)

What to do if you have early stage COVID-19 so that you can stay out of the hospital

The #1 most effective way to prevent the spread of coronavirus as we reopen society (Hint: it's the one thing the CDC said was "NOT effective" when coronavirus hit the U.S.)

Why a vaccine won't be the solution, and what YOU can do to protect yourself, now and in the future

What to eat and drink (and what to avoid), so you can prevent and beat this coronavirus

The best supplements I have found from clinical trial research for immune health during this pandemic

The coronavirus' "Diabolic Trait" and how it helped the virus spread so fast

An easy DIY step that takes your face mask from a viral barrier to a virus killer, giving you over 100-times the protection of an untreated mask

The one blood test to ask for if you are hospitalized that can keep you off a ventilator

Three steps to take to thrive during the next epidemic

Learn about gain-of-function research and why we must ban it to prevent future pandemics

About Steven Quay, M.D., PhD.

Steven Quay is the founder, Chairman, and CEO of Seattle-based Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need. Atossa's current focus is on breast cancer and COVID-19, with the recent announcement of the COVID-19 HOPE drug development program.

Dr. Quay received his M.D., M.A. and Ph.D. from The University of Michigan, was a postdoctoral fellow at MIT with Nobel Laureate H. Gobind Khorana, a resident at the Harvard-Massachusetts General Hospital, and was on the faculty of Stanford University School of Medicine for almost a decade. He has over 300 published contributions to medicine which have been cited over 9,800 times.

Dr. Quay has founded six pharmaceutical startups, invented seven FDA-approved medicines, and holds 87 U.S. patents. Over 80 million people have benefited from the drugs he has invented. His current passion is the prevention of the two million yearly breast cancer cases worldwide. A TEDx talk he delivered on breast cancer prevention, "How to Be Smart If You're Dense," has been viewed over 200,000 times. His website is: www.DrQuay.com

