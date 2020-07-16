16.07.2020 18:56:00

Potent natural antioxidants, quercetin and rutin gain evidence in supplements

SÃO PAULO, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing demand for healthiness and products that help support the immune system is expanding the use of botanical ingredients in the global market. The powerful antioxidant effect of quercetin and rutin has brought these bioactive compounds to the forefront, especially for application in food supplements of natural origin.

According to research by the Nielsen market intelligence agency on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, consumers are prioritizing products that help them protect their health, particularly those that offer immunity benefits.  

Studies attest to a diversity of biological effects of quercetin, with antioxidant, anti-obesity, anticarcinogenic, antiviral, antibacterial, anti-diabetic and anti-inflammatory effects. It also has cardiovascular properties and acts on modulating the immune response.

Rutin, on the other hand, besides its antioxidant, antibacterial, anti-cancer and anti-diabetic activity, also has antifungal, anti-allergic, anti-hypertensive, platelet anti-aggregant and neuroprotective action.

The flavonoids quercetin and rutin, found in several plants and fruits, are applied by the pharmaceutical and supplement industries in tablets, capsules, energy drinks and isotonics. Additionally, from the same source, Duas Rodas offers Rhamnose, rare sugar much valued by the cosmetic industry due to its moisturizing properties.

With 9 decades of operations in the global food market, Duas Rodas is strengthening exports of quercetin, rutin and rhamnose obtained from the species Dimorphandra mollis, popularly known as Fava d'Anta.

"Fava D'Anta is collected in areas of native Brazilian Cerrado vegetation, a means of survival for many communities in the region. Duas Rodas closely follows the entire process, from harvest to harvest, meeting several precautions and requirements that help in the sustainability of the entire chain," says the International Business Director of Duas Rodas, Rosemeri Francener.

Typical of Latin America, the standardized versions of quercetin, rutin and rhamnose are included in the Fruittion Botanicals, a natural products portfolio.

With 10 thousand clients in 30 countries, Duas Rodas offers 3 thousand items, including flavors, natural extracts, dehydrated ingredients, condiments, additives, ice cream and confectionery products. Founded by German immigrants, the company has three factories in Brazil, and four in Latin America. Duas Rodas has products with international certifications Kosher, Halal, Organic Products, Fair for Life, besides FSSC 22000 and SMETA.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/potent-natural-antioxidants-quercetin-and-rutin-gain-evidence-in-supplements-301094993.html

SOURCE Duas Rodas

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 501.40
2.96 %
Sika 197.40
0.89 %
Swisscom 500.00
0.68 %
Swiss Re 76.84
0.68 %
LafargeHolcim 44.21
0.52 %
Novartis 82.41
-0.75 %
Adecco Group 46.43
-0.92 %
Alcon 55.16
-2.48 %
The Swatch Grp 200.10
-3.71 %
CieFinRichemont 61.38
-4.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:44
Vontobel: Callable BRC mit 45% Barriere auf Schweizer Titel
08:10
Steuert der SMI nun das Rekordhoch an?
07:22
Weekly-Hits: Rohstoffe – Erfolgreiche Titelverteidigung / Biotech-Branche – Corona und noch viel mehr
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
13.07.20
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.07.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
14.07.20
Schroders: Fünf Gründe, die bei Anlagen in Schwellenländern für einen aktiven Fondsmanager sprechen
09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO macht Boden gut
Meyer Burger-Aktie: Meyer Burger gibt Bezugsrechte aus
Moderna-Aktie schliesst mit Kurssprung: Moderna meldet gute Ergebnisse nach ersten Tests von Corona-Impfstoff
Mehr Aktien oder raus aus dem Markt? Wie Banken das zweite Halbjahr angehen
UBS und Swiss Re bieten Versicherungsprodukt für Hypothekarkunden an - Aktien gefragt
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger springt hoch
Starker Handelstag: Dow schliesst mit grünen Vorzeichen -- SMI beendet Sitzung fester -- DAX geht knapp unter 13.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Autofusion: Aus Fiat Chrysler und Opel-Mutter PSA wird Stellantis
Richemont-Aktie abgestraft: Richemont mit Umsatzeinbruch von 47 Prozent
Dufry-Aktie aktuell: Dufry auf grünem Terrain

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit leichtem Schluss -- DAX büsst ein -- Asiens Börsen enden schwächer
Der US-Leitindex Dow Jones bewegt sich am Donnerstag mit negativen Vorzeichen. Die heimischen Märkte tendierten auf rotem Terrain. Der DAX notierte im Donnerstagshandel mit Abschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Donnerstag im Minus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB