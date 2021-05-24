Postpartum Depression Market To Witness Abundant Growth at a CAGR of 30.35% in the United States for the Study Period 2018-2030, Forecast by DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Postpartum Depression (PPD) Market Insights report offers detailed information on current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Postpartum Depression market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted PPD market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Key takeaways from the Postpartum Depression Market report:

Postpartum Depression majorly impacts females; however, a small percentage of males may also experience depression post-pregnancy

The total diagnosed prevalent population of Postpartum Depression in the 7MM was reported to be 1,155,349 in 2020.

The total diagnosed PPD prevalent population in the US is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 0.60% during the study period 2018-2030. The increase in prevalence can be ascribed to an increase in diagnosis, increase in recognition of this condition, increase in awareness through physicians and other supportive organizations. However, there is still a long way to go when it comes to evidence-based universal screening followed by the challenges faced in the actual diagnosis of PPD.

The PPD market only has one FDA-approved drug, Zulresso marketed by Sage Therapeutics.

Zulresso has managed to drastically improve the response rates as compared to conventional therapies with minimal side effects or risks in infants as lower levels of it are passed down in breast milk. However, its 60-hour prolonged intravenous infusion as the way of administration has impacted its market growth.

Sage Therapeutics is investigating its SAGE-217 , which is expected to be launched in 2022 in the United States PPD market.

is majorly driven by current treatment practices and the expected launch of emerging therapies. The US Postpartum Depression market is monopolized by selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SRNIs), atypical antidepressants and antipsychotics, combination therapies (SSRIs and atypical antidepressants, SSRI and other antidepressants, SSRI and SNRI, SSRI and AP, etc.).

Despite a tremendous rise in antidepressant prescriptions, there is minimal knowledge regarding the trends in the prescription of these drugs by psychiatrists and non-psychiatric specialists.

The report also covers the present Postpartum Depression treatment practise /algorithm, PPD market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs that help clients curate the best of the opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential, and plans strategically to tackle the Postpartum Depression market risks.

Postpartum Depression: Overview

Postpartum depression (PPD) is the most common non-psychotic complication post-delivery. It usually occurs within 1–12 months after delivery. While some women suffer from mild forms, in others, it can take a severe form.

The common symptoms of PPD observed include tearfulness, despondency, emotional liability, feelings of guilt, loss of appetite, and sleep disturbances, feeling moody, irritable, or restless, poor concentration and memory, and others.

Postpartum Depression Epidemiology Analysis and Segmentation

The condition affects approximately 10-15% of women and is a considerable public health concern. It is estimated that around 14–23% of pregnant women experience depression during pregnancy. Several types of depressions that affect after childbirth include Baby Blues, Postpartum Psychosis, Postpartum OCD, Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Postpartum Panic Disorder. DelveInsight estimates that out of all the types of depressions, Postpartum blues or baby blues affect the most women in the 7MM, whereas Postpartum Psychosis accounts for the least cases.

The Postpartum Depressionmarket Insights report offers historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis during the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence

Postpartum Depression Therapeutics Market

Postpartum Depression is managed through several aspects such as interventions for depression, anxiety disorders, alcohol and drug abuse, and psychological interventions for eating disorders. It can be treated with antidepressant medications, cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), and interpersonal therapy.

The current US Postpartum Depression therapeutics market consists of only one FDA-approved product—Zulresso (brexanolone/SAGE-547)—to treat patients with PPD. The drug is an asset of Sage Therapeutics and was approved by the US FDA in March 2019. The therapy has transformed the treatment landscape of PPD without putting the newborn at risk of any side effects.

However, the therapy is not approved in Europe and Japan rather;, no therapy has received recommendations from the respective regulatory agencies for the PPD treatment. Furthermore, ascribed to almost similar signs and symptoms of PPD as that of other depressive disorders, its accurate and timely diagnosis remains a major challenge.

Postpartum Depression Market Forecast

DelveInsight estimates that the outlook of the Postpartum Depression market is anticipated to change in the next decade owing to a better understanding of mental health disorders, discovery of new upcoming therapeutic strategies harnessing the principle of GABAA receptor modulation, improvements in research and development, entry of novel therapies and an influx of pharma companies during the forecast period of 2021-2030.

Pharmaceutical companies such as Sage Therapeutics, Marinus Pharma and others are proactively developing therapies to push the Postpartum Depression market share growth and manufacture novel therapies to transform the treatment paradigm of the Postpartum Depression therapeutics market.

In terms of Emerging therapies, Sage Therapeutics reported positive results of SAGE-217 from its trials conducted in January 2019. The drug is expected to enter the PPD market in 2022 in the USA. As per Delveinsight's PPD market analysis, Sage Therapeutics is the leading player in the market, not just because of the positive Phase III results of SAGE-217, but also due to monopoly. Until last year, Marinus Pharmaceuticals was evaluating its potential epilepsy drug, Ganaxolone, in Phase II study, however recently, they have announced a halt in their clinical development, giving a clear edge to SAGE-217.

Postpartum Depression Pipeline Therapies

Zuranolone (SAGE-217): Sage Therapeutics

Ganaxalone: Marinus Pharma (Although development currently on hold)

Postpartum Depression Market Guiding Factors

PPD prevalence rates are increasing, ranging from 6.9–12.9% in high-income countries to more than 20% in some low- or middle-income countries, and is a major driving force behind the expansion of the PPD market growth. An increase in R&D and availability of better diagnostic methodologies is further going to propel the growth of the Postpartum Depression market.

The pipeline profile of the PPD is although narrow, however, this gives immense opportunities to pharma players to explore the waters and bridge the treatment gap. However, readily available off-label therapies at cheaper rates are going to hamper the penetration of novel therapies in the PPD market. There is also a need for increased awareness to kill the stigma and misinterpretation around mental health disorders for the betterment of patients.

Scope of the Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Key Companies: Sage Therapeutics and Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Key Postpartum Depression Pipeline Therapies: Sage Therapeutics and Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Postpartum Depression Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Postpartum Depression Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Postpartum Depression emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Postpartum Depression Market Report Introduction 3 PPD Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Postpartum Depression 5 Disease Background and Overview 6 Algorithm for Diagnosis of Postpartum Depression 7 Patient Journey 8 Postpartum Depression Epidemiology and Patient Population 9 PPD Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 10 Postpartum Depression Epidemiology and Patient Population 11 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Postpartum Depression 10 PPD Treatment 12 Unmet Needs 13 Key Endpoints of Postpartum Depression Treatment 14 Postpartum Depression Emerging Therapies 15 PPD 7 Major Market Analysis 16 Postpartum Depression Market Unmet Needs 17 Case Reports 18 Postpartum Depression Market Drivers 19 Postpartum Depression Market Barriers 20 SWOT Analysis 21 KOL Reviews 21 Appendix 22 DelveInsight Capabilities 23 Disclaimer 24 About DelveInsight

