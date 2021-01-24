Postal Workers at Gateway East Sent Home to Self-Isolate for 14 Days

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - On Friday, January 22, Canada Post sent afternoon shift workers from the Gateway East facility home to self-isolate for 14 days, based on the recommendations of Peel Public Health authority. This directive comes after positive COVID-19 cases continue to increase at the largest postal facility in the country.

"We are pleased that public health authorities have finally made the right call, listened to the Union, and prioritized the health and safety of workers," says Jan Simpson, CUPW National President. "Postal workers are on the front lines, helping people stay home and flatten the curve, but it should not be at the expense of their health and well-being."

CUPW continues to work with Canada Post and public health authorities to make sure health and safety protocols are adequate and enforced to prevent future outbreaks and keep workers safe. That means making sure the highest level of cleaning is done in the facility, proper protective equipment must be available to all workers, and physical distancing protocols are respected. Rapid testing also continues to be offered by Canada Post for all workers at the facility.

CUPW has also ensured that the quarantine leave provisions in the collective agreement are respected so members who are sent home will be paid while in isolation and away from work.

"Workers should not be penalized for needing to isolate and protect themselves, their families, their coworkers and their communities," says Simpson.

"Unions have always fought for the health and safety of workers, and the pandemic has brought this issue to the forefront of society," says Simpson. "In order for us to ensure safe workplaces, this must be a priority for everyone."

SOURCE Canadian Union of Postal Workers