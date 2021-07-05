SMI 11’968 0.0%  SPI 15’393 0.0%  Dow 34’786 0.4%  DAX 15’662 0.1%  Euro 1.0945 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’087 0.1%  Gold 1’792 0.4%  Bitcoin 30’692 -5.7%  Dollar 0.9219 0.1%  Öl 77.1 1.5% 
05.07.2021 19:20:00

Post COVID-19 Financial Modelling Services Markets Procurement Research Report | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Modelling Services will grow at a CAGR of 5.02% during 2021-2025. This report evaluates suppliers based on extent of implementation and training support offered, flexibility in SLA terms, customization capability, and support for multiple data sources. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.

Financial Modelling Services Market Procurement Research Report

www.spendedge.com/report/financial-modelling-services-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for Financial Modelling Services?
  • What are the Financial Modelling Services category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Key Points Covered in this Report:

Leading global suppliers can assist buyers in realizing high-cost savings through their efforts on areas such as supplier synergies, reducing total ownership cost, manage ad hoc spend, negotiate on pricing and contractual terms, conference participation, managing labor price volatility, level of automation, quality management, and cost of quality impact. Collaborations with global suppliers will also help buyers in cost-saving and ensuring high-quality procurement in the dynamic market.

The report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Top-line growth
  • Scalability of inputs
  • Green initiatives
  • Category innovations
  • Demand forecasting and governance
  • Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
  • Cost savings
  • Customer retention
  • Reduction of TCO
  • Supply assurance

Request a Free Sample Report to Know More

Related Reports on Financial Services Include:

Our in-depth growth decomposition analysis covers details on: Request for a FREE sample for detailed answers on:

  • Factors driving the growth (or lack of it) in individual geographies
  • Regions that hold the most rewarding opportunities for buyers and suppliers
  • Is the spend growth cyclical and when will the growth curve peak?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is one of the world's leading procurement market intelligence companies. For over 17 years, we have been serving over 200 clients—including 55 Fortune 500 companies—across various industries with our best-in-class sourcing and procurement  solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/post-covid-19-financial-modelling-services-markets-procurement-research-report--spendedge-301325183.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

 

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

15:32 Vontobel: derimail - Single BRCs entdecken
10:12 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero nach Empfehlung gesucht
05:55 Daily Markets: SMI – Bullishe Konsolidierung unter Rekordhoch / Netflix – Wird das Dreieck gesprengt?
02.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Porsche, Varta, Volkswagen
02.07.21 SMI bleibt erneut an 12.000er-Marke hängen
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
01.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Temenos AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
01.07.21 Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Vom Kryptobullen zum Kritiker: Nassim Taleb ermittelt den wahren Wert eines Bitcoins
Jeremy Grantham: Das Ende des Bullenmarkts ist gekommen
SMI und DAX schliessen wenig verändert -- Kein Handel an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend schwächer
Tesla will autonomes Fahren durch Bau eines Supercomputers vorantreiben
LafargeHolcim einigt sich mit US-Klägern wegen Kuba-Aktivitäten - Aktie schlussendlich tiefer
Chinas Digital-Aufsicht geht gegen Fahrdienst-Vermittler DiDi vor
Glencore-Aktie im Aufwind: Glencore mit Wechsel an der Spitze des Verwaltungsrats
CS-Aktie fester: Credit Suisse holt Goldman-Sachs-Managerin in Vorstand
Sonova-Aktie gibt nach: Sonova-Aktionär Capital Group baut Beteiligung aus
Landis+Gyr-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker: Landis+Gyr schliesst Vertrag über Netzmodernisierungsprojekt in USA

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit