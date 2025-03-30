|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
30.03.2025 18:28:10
Possible symptoms of Foot and Mouth Disease in one animal in FirstFarms’ herd in Slovakia
On 30 March 2025, FirstFarms has seen possible symptoms of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in one animal in a livestock of 3,487 animals on FirstFarms’ farm in Plavecky Stvrtok, Slovakia.
The local authorities have been contacted, and the state veterinarian has carried out tests on the cow, the results of which are not yet available.
FirstFarms has for now no further comments. FirstFarms will provide further information when the results are available.
Foot and mouth disease is one of the most serious infectious diseases of livestock. All cloven-hooved animals, including cattle, pigs, wild ruminants, sheep and goats, are susceptible to the disease, which cannot be cured. Foot and mouth disease cannot be transmitted to humans, but humans can transmit the infection to animals, both through direct and indirect contact with animals.
Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S
For further information
Contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on phone +45 30 34 90 76.
About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.
Attachment
