08.04.2021 16:17:00

Positive Planet US launches "A Positive Voice", a podcast series featuring the continuing stories of both success and struggle, of underrepresented social impact entrepreneurs from around the world

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Positive Planet US, a nonprofit dedicated to addressing economic, social and ecological inequity through entrepreneurship, is proud to launch a new Podcast series called A Positive Voice, sharing the inspiring stories of businesses it has helped launch all around the world - as told by the founders themselves.

A Positive Voice is a radio/podcast/audio stream showcasing the extraordinary stories of entrepreneurs building successful social enterprises in some of the most vulnerable communities and challenging economic environments across the globe. These business and community leaders' stories are being told by the founders themselves. They come from all over the world, from the United States to France and multiple countries in Africa and the Middle East.

The series is presented in an interview format, featuring a wide array of guest co-hosts from a diverse set of backgrounds. The experience of the guest co-hosts invited is meant to align with each entrepreneur's business, in order to provide relevant insight and context for our listeners.

Positive Planet has an unmatched track record of helping underprivileged entrepreneurs launch their business, through accelerator or incubator programs, vocational training, seed funding and overall capacity building.

"This podcast series creates an opportunity to learn from many visionary business leaders, how they turned an idea into reality, and in the process are building a sustainable future not just for themselves, but also for their community," said Ingrid Gonzalez, President and CEO of Positive Planet US. "As the COVID pandemic continues to disproportionately impact minority communities, our programs supporting equitable opportunity and prosperity have never been more important."

The podcast series will be available on Spotify, Apple, Amazon Music and directly on the Positive Planet US website. It is being launched today, Wednesday April 7th, with four episodes. Though we're already in April, we bring the spirit of March's month-long celebration of women into our everyday focus. This first week's episodes below:

  • Episode 01: Yaye Souadou Fall and E-Cover work to reverse the effects of mass rubber pollution in Dakar through eco-friendly upcycling
  • Episode 02: Yaye Helene Ndiaye and Kitambaa address the social inequalities that arise without an infrastructure that considers feminine hygiene needs
    • Guest Co-Host: Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, former President of Revlon North America
  • Episode 03: Fanta Mone and Malaika's Garden redefine happiness in education for mothers and children in Burkina Faso
  • Episode 04: Florence Bassono and Faso Attiéké stretch the meaning of impact with inclusive value chains and cooperatives for cassava couscous producers in Burkina Faso.

﻿

