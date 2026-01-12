Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Funding Circle Holdings Aktie 43565869 / GB00BG0TPX62

12.01.2026 18:57:25

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.42 EUR -1.39%
Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

12-Jan-2026 / 17:57 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

12 January 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

12 January 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

56,944

Highest price paid per share:

127.60p

Lowest price paid per share:

125.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

126.2877p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,783,026 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,958,550 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,958,550 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

126.2877p

56,944

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

584

127.00

11:01:58

00370078988TRLO1

XLON

584

127.60

11:01:58

00370078989TRLO1

XLON

606

126.60

11:02:01

00370078990TRLO1

XLON

1212

126.60

11:02:01

00370078991TRLO1

XLON

493

127.20

11:17:08

00370079419TRLO1

XLON

200

126.80

11:17:10

00370079420TRLO1

XLON

155

127.20

11:17:36

00370079441TRLO1

XLON

416

127.40

11:18:46

00370079473TRLO1

XLON

289

127.40

11:18:46

00370079474TRLO1

XLON

200

127.40

11:18:46

00370079475TRLO1

XLON

610

127.20

11:20:04

00370079500TRLO1

XLON

195

127.20

11:27:28

00370079804TRLO1

XLON

605

127.00

11:38:43

00370080148TRLO1

XLON

615

127.00

11:38:43

00370080149TRLO1

XLON

616

126.60

11:53:04

00370080585TRLO1

XLON

383

127.20

12:14:40

00370081276TRLO1

XLON

6

126.80

12:19:50

00370081387TRLO1

XLON

602

126.80

12:23:01

00370081503TRLO1

XLON

602

127.00

12:23:01

00370081504TRLO1

XLON

6

126.40

12:24:02

00370081570TRLO1

XLON

602

126.40

12:24:02

00370081571TRLO1

XLON

94

126.60

12:27:00

00370081712TRLO1

XLON

156

126.60

12:27:00

00370081713TRLO1

XLON

726

126.60

12:27:00

00370081714TRLO1

XLON

1615

126.60

12:27:00

00370081715TRLO1

XLON

75

126.40

12:27:00

00370081716TRLO1

XLON

394

126.40

12:27:00

00370081717TRLO1

XLON

198

126.40

12:27:41

00370081745TRLO1

XLON

1

126.40

12:28:49

00370081779TRLO1

XLON

422

126.40

12:47:58

00370082472TRLO1

XLON

205

126.40

12:58:48

00370082916TRLO1

XLON

726

126.80

12:58:48

00370082917TRLO1

XLON

1013

126.80

12:58:48

00370082918TRLO1

XLON

320

126.80

12:58:48

00370082919TRLO1

XLON

627

126.60

12:58:48

00370082920TRLO1

XLON

1

126.40

13:13:52

00370083643TRLO1

XLON

382

126.40

13:20:38

00370083866TRLO1

XLON

524

126.80

13:27:54

00370084129TRLO1

XLON

1246

126.80

13:27:54

00370084130TRLO1

XLON

382

126.80

13:27:54

00370084131TRLO1

XLON

155

126.80

13:27:54

00370084132TRLO1

XLON

610

126.60

13:27:54

00370084133TRLO1

XLON

172

126.80

13:56:51

00370085013TRLO1

XLON

8

126.80

13:56:51

00370085014TRLO1

XLON

12

126.80

13:57:03

00370085020TRLO1

XLON

557

127.00

14:18:56

00370086002TRLO1

XLON

631

126.80

14:29:46

00370086568TRLO1

XLON

56

126.80

14:39:57

00370087466TRLO1

XLON

121

126.80

14:39:57

00370087467TRLO1

XLON

614

126.60

14:45:38

00370087884TRLO1

XLON

1583

126.60

14:48:28

00370088123TRLO1

XLON

624

126.40

14:48:29

00370088125TRLO1

XLON

633

126.20

14:49:48

00370088190TRLO1

XLON

596

126.00

14:50:14

00370088210TRLO1

XLON

626

126.20

14:50:40

00370088230TRLO1

XLON

1016

126.20

14:50:40

00370088231TRLO1

XLON

32

126.20

14:52:10

00370088319TRLO1

XLON

100

126.20

14:52:22

00370088370TRLO1

XLON

100

126.20

14:53:03

00370088402TRLO1

XLON

155

126.20

14:53:03

00370088403TRLO1

XLON

138

126.20

14:53:03

00370088404TRLO1

XLON

155

126.20

14:59:25

00370088704TRLO1

XLON

7

126.20

14:59:25

00370088705TRLO1

XLON

1269

126.00

15:00:14

00370088731TRLO1

XLON

585

126.20

15:05:09

00370089056TRLO1

XLON

3003

126.20

15:05:11

00370089057TRLO1

XLON

4478

126.20

15:05:11

00370089058TRLO1

XLON

359

126.20

15:05:11

00370089059TRLO1

XLON

599

126.00

15:06:47

00370089168TRLO1

XLON

182

126.00

15:07:00

00370089184TRLO1

XLON

592

126.00

15:11:47

00370089464TRLO1

XLON

632

125.60

15:13:56

00370089575TRLO1

XLON

586

125.20

15:16:47

00370089668TRLO1

XLON

506

125.20

15:16:47

00370089669TRLO1

XLON

155

125.20

15:16:47

00370089670TRLO1

XLON

74

125.60

15:20:32

00370089927TRLO1

XLON

213

125.60

15:20:32

00370089928TRLO1

XLON

450

125.40

15:24:28

00370090321TRLO1

XLON

80

126.20

15:34:11

00370090812TRLO1

XLON

626

126.00

15:40:11

00370091290TRLO1

XLON

1193

126.00

15:52:56

00370092121TRLO1

XLON

138

126.00

15:53:04

00370092123TRLO1

XLON

338

126.20

15:57:39

00370092396TRLO1

XLON

67

126.20

15:57:39

00370092397TRLO1

XLON

564

125.80

16:10:58

00370093499TRLO1

XLON

742

126.00

16:10:58

00370093500TRLO1

XLON

564

125.80

16:18:48

00370094138TRLO1

XLON

52

125.80

16:18:48

00370094139TRLO1

XLON

318

125.80

16:18:48

00370094140TRLO1

XLON

107

125.80

16:18:48

00370094141TRLO1

XLON

191

125.80

16:18:48

00370094142TRLO1

XLON

615

125.80

16:18:48

00370094143TRLO1

XLON

137

126.00

16:18:48

00370094144TRLO1

XLON

289

126.00

16:18:48

00370094145TRLO1

XLON

664

125.80

16:18:48

00370094146TRLO1

XLON

1247

125.80

16:19:25

00370094190TRLO1

XLON

244

125.80

16:19:25

00370094191TRLO1

XLON

981

125.80

16:19:25

00370094192TRLO1

XLON

1034

125.80

16:19:25

00370094193TRLO1

XLON

56

125.80

16:19:25

00370094194TRLO1

XLON

289

125.80

16:19:25

00370094195TRLO1

XLON

505

125.80

16:19:25

00370094196TRLO1

XLON

1171

125.60

16:19:25

00370094197TRLO1

XLON

1087

125.60

16:19:25

00370094198TRLO1

XLON

138

125.80

16:19:25

00370094199TRLO1

XLON

1173

125.80

16:19:25

00370094200TRLO1

XLON

843

125.80

16:19:25

00370094201TRLO1

XLON

419

125.80

16:19:29

00370094208TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 414586
EQS News ID: 2258796

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service