POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

29 December 2025

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase: 29 December 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 44,852 Highest price paid per share: 127.20p Lowest price paid per share: 122.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 125.7446p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,333,184 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,408,392 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,408,392 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 125.7446p 44,852

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 25 124.80 08:14:41 00367626831TRLO1 XLON 605 124.80 08:14:41 00367626830TRLO1 XLON 667 123.00 08:16:36 00367628346TRLO1 XLON 667 122.20 08:16:37 00367628367TRLO1 XLON 643 123.20 08:25:26 00367635814TRLO1 XLON 48 124.00 08:34:56 00367645324TRLO1 XLON 633 123.60 08:40:44 00367650977TRLO1 XLON 626 123.40 08:53:14 00367663014TRLO1 XLON 12 123.40 08:53:31 00367663298TRLO1 XLON 332 123.40 08:53:31 00367663299TRLO1 XLON 306 123.40 08:53:31 00367663300TRLO1 XLON 69 123.20 09:08:00 00367677239TRLO1 XLON 854 123.80 09:08:00 00367677240TRLO1 XLON 128 124.00 09:09:59 00367679005TRLO1 XLON 669 124.40 09:19:44 00367688100TRLO1 XLON 13 124.40 09:50:09 00367718454TRLO1 XLON 79 124.20 09:50:13 00367718479TRLO1 XLON 879 125.00 10:15:28 00367725750TRLO1 XLON 3000 125.00 10:15:28 00367725751TRLO1 XLON 35 125.00 10:15:28 00367725752TRLO1 XLON 431 125.00 10:15:28 00367725753TRLO1 XLON 2088 125.00 10:15:28 00367725754TRLO1 XLON 638 124.60 10:15:29 00367725755TRLO1 XLON 71 124.20 10:15:31 00367725757TRLO1 XLON 5 124.20 10:15:33 00367725758TRLO1 XLON 1 124.20 10:15:38 00367725760TRLO1 XLON 608 124.40 10:15:39 00367725761TRLO1 XLON 60 124.20 10:15:39 00367725762TRLO1 XLON 614 124.80 10:17:03 00367725780TRLO1 XLON 1905 126.00 10:20:14 00367725818TRLO1 XLON 797 125.40 10:20:16 00367725820TRLO1 XLON 647 125.00 10:21:05 00367725826TRLO1 XLON 646 125.00 10:21:05 00367725827TRLO1 XLON 662 124.80 10:24:36 00367725866TRLO1 XLON 139 126.60 11:23:39 00367726668TRLO1 XLON 628 126.40 11:23:42 00367726669TRLO1 XLON 662 126.60 11:24:15 00367726678TRLO1 XLON 624 126.40 11:24:15 00367726679TRLO1 XLON 622 126.40 11:28:21 00367726739TRLO1 XLON 618 126.40 11:28:35 00367726741TRLO1 XLON 624 126.40 12:34:08 00367727743TRLO1 XLON 627 126.40 12:35:28 00367727749TRLO1 XLON 635 126.00 12:39:27 00367727805TRLO1 XLON 643 126.00 12:40:11 00367727813TRLO1 XLON 400 126.00 12:49:42 00367727928TRLO1 XLON 660 126.40 13:24:48 00367728345TRLO1 XLON 672 127.00 13:26:01 00367728355TRLO1 XLON 386 127.00 13:26:01 00367728356TRLO1 XLON 631 126.80 13:27:00 00367728370TRLO1 XLON 1159 126.80 13:27:06 00367728371TRLO1 XLON 14 126.80 13:27:06 00367728372TRLO1 XLON 630 126.60 13:37:12 00367728503TRLO1 XLON 551 126.80 13:37:12 00367728504TRLO1 XLON 2999 127.00 13:37:12 00367728505TRLO1 XLON 47 127.00 13:37:12 00367728506TRLO1 XLON 871 127.00 13:37:12 00367728507TRLO1 XLON 630 126.60 13:37:13 00367728508TRLO1 XLON 649 126.40 13:37:24 00367728511TRLO1 XLON 198 126.80 14:28:20 00367729720TRLO1 XLON 53 126.80 14:28:20 00367729721TRLO1 XLON 666 127.20 14:32:52 00367729801TRLO1 XLON 661 127.20 14:32:52 00367729802TRLO1 XLON 661 127.20 14:32:52 00367729803TRLO1 XLON 662 127.20 14:32:52 00367729804TRLO1 XLON 662 127.00 14:33:07 00367729805TRLO1 XLON 87 126.40 14:48:56 00367730154TRLO1 XLON 542 126.40 14:56:24 00367730419TRLO1 XLON 87 126.40 14:56:24 00367730420TRLO1 XLON 67 126.60 15:38:24 00367731426TRLO1 XLON 587 126.60 15:38:24 00367731427TRLO1 XLON 1021 126.60 15:38:24 00367731428TRLO1 XLON 663 126.40 15:38:24 00367731429TRLO1 XLON 661 126.20 15:53:34 00367731808TRLO1 XLON 661 126.20 15:53:34 00367731809TRLO1 XLON 1329 126.00 15:53:47 00367731820TRLO1 XLON

