29.12.2025 18:12:55

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.39 EUR 1.46%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

29-Dec-2025 / 17:12 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

29 December 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

29 December 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

44,852

Highest price paid per share:

127.20p

Lowest price paid per share:

122.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

125.7446p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,333,184 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,408,392 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,408,392 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

125.7446p

 44,852

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

25

124.80

08:14:41

00367626831TRLO1

XLON

605

124.80

08:14:41

00367626830TRLO1

XLON

667

123.00

08:16:36

00367628346TRLO1

XLON

667

122.20

08:16:37

00367628367TRLO1

XLON

643

123.20

08:25:26

00367635814TRLO1

XLON

48

124.00

08:34:56

00367645324TRLO1

XLON

633

123.60

08:40:44

00367650977TRLO1

XLON

626

123.40

08:53:14

00367663014TRLO1

XLON

12

123.40

08:53:31

00367663298TRLO1

XLON

332

123.40

08:53:31

00367663299TRLO1

XLON

306

123.40

08:53:31

00367663300TRLO1

XLON

69

123.20

09:08:00

00367677239TRLO1

XLON

854

123.80

09:08:00

00367677240TRLO1

XLON

128

124.00

09:09:59

00367679005TRLO1

XLON

669

124.40

09:19:44

00367688100TRLO1

XLON

13

124.40

09:50:09

00367718454TRLO1

XLON

79

124.20

09:50:13

00367718479TRLO1

XLON

879

125.00

10:15:28

00367725750TRLO1

XLON

3000

125.00

10:15:28

00367725751TRLO1

XLON

35

125.00

10:15:28

00367725752TRLO1

XLON

431

125.00

10:15:28

00367725753TRLO1

XLON

2088

125.00

10:15:28

00367725754TRLO1

XLON

638

124.60

10:15:29

00367725755TRLO1

XLON

71

124.20

10:15:31

00367725757TRLO1

XLON

5

124.20

10:15:33

00367725758TRLO1

XLON

1

124.20

10:15:38

00367725760TRLO1

XLON

608

124.40

10:15:39

00367725761TRLO1

XLON

60

124.20

10:15:39

00367725762TRLO1

XLON

614

124.80

10:17:03

00367725780TRLO1

XLON

1905

126.00

10:20:14

00367725818TRLO1

XLON

797

125.40

10:20:16

00367725820TRLO1

XLON

647

125.00

10:21:05

00367725826TRLO1

XLON

646

125.00

10:21:05

00367725827TRLO1

XLON

662

124.80

10:24:36

00367725866TRLO1

XLON

139

126.60

11:23:39

00367726668TRLO1

XLON

628

126.40

11:23:42

00367726669TRLO1

XLON

662

126.60

11:24:15

00367726678TRLO1

XLON

624

126.40

11:24:15

00367726679TRLO1

XLON

622

126.40

11:28:21

00367726739TRLO1

XLON

618

126.40

11:28:35

00367726741TRLO1

XLON

624

126.40

12:34:08

00367727743TRLO1

XLON

627

126.40

12:35:28

00367727749TRLO1

XLON

635

126.00

12:39:27

00367727805TRLO1

XLON

643

126.00

12:40:11

00367727813TRLO1

XLON

400

126.00

12:49:42

00367727928TRLO1

XLON

660

126.40

13:24:48

00367728345TRLO1

XLON

672

127.00

13:26:01

00367728355TRLO1

XLON

386

127.00

13:26:01

00367728356TRLO1

XLON

631

126.80

13:27:00

00367728370TRLO1

XLON

1159

126.80

13:27:06

00367728371TRLO1

XLON

14

126.80

13:27:06

00367728372TRLO1

XLON

630

126.60

13:37:12

00367728503TRLO1

XLON

551

126.80

13:37:12

00367728504TRLO1

XLON

2999

127.00

13:37:12

00367728505TRLO1

XLON

47

127.00

13:37:12

00367728506TRLO1

XLON

871

127.00

13:37:12

00367728507TRLO1

XLON

630

126.60

13:37:13

00367728508TRLO1

XLON

649

126.40

13:37:24

00367728511TRLO1

XLON

198

126.80

14:28:20

00367729720TRLO1

XLON

53

126.80

14:28:20

00367729721TRLO1

XLON

666

127.20

14:32:52

00367729801TRLO1

XLON

661

127.20

14:32:52

00367729802TRLO1

XLON

661

127.20

14:32:52

00367729803TRLO1

XLON

662

127.20

14:32:52

00367729804TRLO1

XLON

662

127.00

14:33:07

00367729805TRLO1

XLON

87

126.40

14:48:56

00367730154TRLO1

XLON

542

126.40

14:56:24

00367730419TRLO1

XLON

87

126.40

14:56:24

00367730420TRLO1

XLON

67

126.60

15:38:24

00367731426TRLO1

XLON

587

126.60

15:38:24

00367731427TRLO1

XLON

1021

126.60

15:38:24

00367731428TRLO1

XLON

663

126.40

15:38:24

00367731429TRLO1

XLON

661

126.20

15:53:34

00367731808TRLO1

XLON

661

126.20

15:53:34

00367731809TRLO1

XLON

1329

126.00

15:53:47

00367731820TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 413031
EQS News ID: 2252332

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

