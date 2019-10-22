+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
22.10.2019 11:40:00

POS Terminal Market to Soar Owing to Massive Demand for Cost-Effective Technologies to Manage Payment Systems by 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global POS Terminal Market is anticipated that the market will witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Retail payment systems account for an essential position in the smooth functioning of any economy. In the past years the growing popularity of the device across different verticals is enabling the industry growth. Inception of cloud technology and related benefits are more likely to deliver robust technology for payment systems in the near future. Further, major development in the POS device such as size and technology compatibility for small-scale business, and greater flexibility.

Driving factors comprise massive demand for cost-effective technologies to manage payment systems within different verticals. POS terminal offers convenience and features in various application segments. In addition, the proliferation of smartphones and modernization of app technology provide payment service to customers in the consumer market is adding more.

In addition, inception of big data backed by software which is integrated with other software systems is contributing more to the utility value. Hence, greater CRM functionality aligned with customer relations and the use of predictive analysis for client and customers in the B2C space accounts for a massive growth during the forecast period.

Fixed and wireless POS form as product segments while hardware and software form the component category for POS terminal market. The Asia Pacific dominates the global scenario owing to the vast presence of customer base and digitalization of payment technologies at large. In addition, inception of start-up technology in India and China acts as a catalyst in strengthening the industry growth in APAC.

The key players are Mswipe Technologies Pvt Ltd, Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co Ltd, SMIT Fintech Co Ltd, Fuijan Newland Payment Technology Co Ltd, SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co Ltd and VeriFone Holdings Inc.

The 'Global POS Terminal Market Outlook 2018-2023' offers detailed coverage of POS terminal industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading POS terminal producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market for POS terminal. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global POS terminal market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Segmentation:

  • Key Regions
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Middle East & Africa
    • South America
  • Key Vendors
    • Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., Ltd.
    • Mswipe Technologies Pvt Ltd
    • Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co., Ltd.
    • SMIT Fintech Co., Ltd.
    • SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co., Ltd.
    • VeriFone Holdings, Inc.
  • Key Questions Answered in This Report
    • Analysis of the POS terminal market including revenues, future growth, market outlook
    • Historical data and forecast
    • Regional analysis including growth estimates
    • Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.
    • Profiles on POS terminal including products, sales/revenues, and market position
    • Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

