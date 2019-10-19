+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
19.10.2019 14:00:00

PortsToronto Announces Best Year on Record at Port of Toronto Cruise Ship Terminal

More than Doubling the 2018 Season, a Record 36 Cruise Ships Have Brought Approximately 12,000 Visitors to Toronto from May to October 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - A growing hub for tourism, the Port of Toronto Cruise Ship Terminal welcomes thousands of passengers to Toronto each year. This season – which extends to October 22 – will mark the Port of Toronto's busiest yet as the number of cruise ships visiting our city has more than doubled in 2019, with 36 ships calling at the Port of Toronto this summer and fall, bringing approximately 12,000 visitors to Toronto.

On October 22, the Port of Toronto Cruise Ship Terminal will close its strongest cruising season yet with the departure of Victory Cruise Lines' MV Victory I. (CNW Group/PortsToronto)

"It is no secret that the Great Lakes cruise ship industry is growing, and its impact on Toronto's tourism sector is undeniable," said Geoffrey Wilson, CEO of PortsToronto. "Thousands of cruise ship passengers arrive in our city through the Port of Toronto Cruise Ship Terminal each year, often staying for several days to visit the city's restaurants, shops, and countless events and attractions. We are thrilled to see the number of cruise lines visiting Toronto increase and are looking forward to what 2020 will bring."

One of Canada's largest inland ports, the Port of Toronto offers a unique and popular urban experience for travellers making their way through the Great Lakes.

About PortsToronto (http://www.portstoronto.com/)
For more than 100 years, PortsToronto has worked with its partners at the federal, provincial and municipal levels to enhance the economic growth of the City of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. PortsToronto owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which welcomed 2.8 million passengers in 2018; the Outer Harbour Marina, one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas; and, Marine Terminal 52, which provides transportation, distribution, storage and container services to businesses at the Port of Toronto. PortsToronto is committed to fostering strong, healthy and sustainable communities and has invested more than $11 million since 2009 in charitable initiatives and environmental programs that benefit communities along Toronto's waterfront and beyond. PortsToronto operates in accordance with the Canada Marine Act and is guided by a nine-member board with representation from all three levels of government.

French cruise line Ponant returned to the Great Lakes and the Port of Toronto this season after several years' absence with their 5-star ship the MV Le Champlain, bringing with it 184 passengers eager to experience all that Toronto has to offer. (CNW Group/PortsToronto)

SOURCE PortsToronto

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Gold nach Brexit-Deal unter Druck
18.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UniCredit SpA
18.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Glänzende Aussichten: 90% Kapitalschutz und 100% Partizipation am steigenden Goldpreis
18.10.19
Der Brexit bleibt im Fokus der SMI-Investoren
18.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Ausbruch nach oben gelungen / Geberit – Doppeltopp?
17.10.19
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
17.10.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Oktober 2019
mehr
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So reagieren Euro, Franken & Co. auf die Brexit-Einigung
Hat Donald Trump eine Chance auf eine weitere Amtszeit? - Moody‘s-Experten rechnen hoch
Wirecard-Aktie bricht ein: Aktienrückkaufprogramm gestartet
KW 42: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Heisser Kandidat: Dieses Unternehmen könnte bald 1 Billion Dollar wert sein
Run auf Gold: So könnten sich Lieferengpässe auf die Finanzmärkte auswirken
Investor warnt vor 30-Prozent-Crash beim Bitcoin
Auch eine Legende macht Fehler: Diese Aktien hätte Warren Buffett besser behalten
Johnson & Johnson ruft 'Baby Powder' wegen Asbestrisiken zurück - Aktie gibt ab
Credit Suisse führt Negativzinsen für Vermögende ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street verabschiedet sich schwächer -- DAX letztlich etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit uneinheitlichen Tendenzen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag etwas tiefer. An der deutschen Börse bewegte sich der DAX in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. An der Wall Street ging es Freitag bergab. Die Aktienmärkte in China wurden vom BIP belastet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB